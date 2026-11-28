Fog, Poor Visibility Expected In Parts Of Qatar On Sunday
Doha, Qatar: Foggy conditions are expected in parts of Qatar on Sunday morning, November 29, prompting the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) to issue a warning of poor horizontal visibility in some inshore areas.
Temperatures across the country will range between 20°C and 28°C, with moderate daytime weather accompanied by scattered clouds, becoming relatively cold at night.
Doha, Al Wakrah, Mesaieed and Al Khor are expected to record a maximum temperature of 28°C, while Dukhan and Abu Samra will see highs of 26°C.
Offshore, hazy and partly cloudy conditions are expected at times, with a chance of light rain.
No offshore weather warnings have been issued.
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