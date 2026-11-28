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Criminals can steal the balance of a newly purchased gift card before the recipient has a chance to use it, even when the card was purchased from a legitimate retailer. California's Honest Pricing Law requires most businesses to include mandatory fees in advertised prices, although certain exceptions apply. Misleading discounts, gender-based pricing, and potentially expensive financing arrangements can undermine holiday shopping savings. Inspect gift cards before purchasing, keep your receipts, compare final checkout prices, and report suspected fraud promptly to improve your chances of recovering lost money.

That discounted holiday gift might not be the bargain you think it is. Between tampered gift cards, misleading sales prices, unexpected checkout fees, and financing offers that encourage overspending, holiday shoppers have several reasons to pay closer attention before opening their wallets.

On November 24, 2026, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert addressing holiday shopping scams and deceptive retail practices. While several of the legal protections highlighted in the announcement apply specifically to California residents, the financial lessons are relevant to shoppers nationwide.

Your Holiday Gift Card Could Be Worthless Before It's Opened

Gift cards are a popular choice for grandparents buying presents for multiple grandchildren or shoppers who want to avoid guessing someone's clothing size. Unfortunately, purchasing one from a reputable store doesn't necessarily guarantee that its balance is secure.

Gift card draining occurs when criminals obtain card information before a legitimate customer purchases and activates the card. The money can subsequently disappear without the buyer or recipient ever using it.

Before purchasing a physical gift card, inspect the packaging for signs of tampering. Avoid cards with damaged security coverings, exposed PINs, or suspicious stickers. Purchasing digital gift cards directly from a retailer's official website may also reduce exposure to physical card tampering.

Keep your activation receipt until the recipient confirms that the money is available.

If you discover that a card has been compromised, contact the issuer immediately and request that any remaining funds be frozen. Ask whether a refund or replacement is available. The sooner you report the problem, the better your opportunity may be to prevent additional losses.

Hidden Fees Can Turn a Bargain Into an Expensive Purchase

A concert ticket advertised for $80 isn't much of a bargain if mandatory charges increase the actual cost to $110. Similar problems can arise when booking holiday accommodations, ordering gifts online, or purchasing tickets for family outings.

California's Honest Pricing Law, which took effect on July 1, 2024, requires most covered businesses to incorporate unavoidable charges into their displayed prices. Certain taxes and reasonable shipping costs are exceptions.

The law does not prohibit businesses from charging fees or setting higher prices. Instead, it requires greater transparency so customers can accurately compare offers. Certain food-service businesses may list mandatory fees separately if they disclose them appropriately wherever prices appear.

Regardless of where you live, compare the total cost of a purchase rather than its advertised starting price. A retailer offering a smaller discount may ultimately be less expensive once all charges are included.

Are You Paying More for Essentially the Same Product?

California's AB 1287 addresses gender-based price discrimination involving substantially similar consumer goods. Often referred to as the pink tax, this pricing practice can cause shoppers to pay more for products marketed toward women.

Consider comparing two packages of disposable razors, one costing $6.99 and another costing $9.99. If their functionality, quantity, materials, and other relevant characteristics are substantially similar, the additional $3 may be worth questioning.

Not every price difference constitutes unlawful discrimination. Differences in production costs, ingredients, materials, or product features may explain why one item costs more.

California also requires qualifying department stores with at least 500 employees statewide to provide a gender-neutral display area for certain children's merchandise. The requirement, established under AB 1084, took effect in January 2024.

For holiday shoppers outside California, comparing products based on their practical features rather than their intended audience remains a straightforward way to reduce spending.

That 50% Discount Might Not Be a Real Bargain

A large percentage printed on a sale sign doesn't tell you whether you're getting a competitive price. Some retailers may use inflated reference prices to make ordinary selling prices appear heavily discounted.

Suppose a kitchen appliance is advertised at $100, supposedly reduced from $200. Another retailer sells the same appliance for $95 without advertising a discount at all.

Which purchase actually saves you money?

Search for the exact model number, compare prices across retailers, and consider shipping charges before completing your order. Shopping based on the final price rather than the advertised percentage can help prevent unnecessary purchases motivated by the excitement of a holiday sale.

Be Careful When Splitting Holiday Purchases Into Payments

Buy now, pay later financing can make an expensive shopping cart feel considerably more affordable. However, spreading payments over several weeks doesn't reduce the purchase price.

A shopper financing five separate $200 purchases through four-payment plans could have $250 in combined payments due during each payment cycle if their schedules overlap. Depending on the agreements, missed payments may also trigger fees or collection activity.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides educational resources for consumers navigating credit and financing decisions.

Retirees living on predictable monthly income should pay particular attention to payments scheduled after the holidays. January's mortgage, utility, grocery, and prescription expenses won't disappear simply because December's gifts haven't been paid off.

What to Do If You Encounter a Holiday Shopping Scam

Start by gathering your receipts, transaction confirmations, screenshots, and correspondence with the seller. Having these records available can make it easier to explain what happened when requesting a refund or disputing a transaction.

California residents can submit consumer complaints through the Attorney General's reporting portal. Shoppers nationwide can report suspected fraud through the Federal Trade Commission's href="" target="_blank" ft.

If you paid with a credit card, you may also have federal billing dispute protections. The CFPB's credit card dispute guidance explains how to challenge qualifying charges and preserve applicable consumer rights.

Be cautious of anyone who contacts you unexpectedly offering to recover stolen money for an upfront fee. Losing money to one scam can make you a target for another.

Protect Your Holiday Budget Before Heading to the Checkout

Holiday shopping should not leave you struggling to cover essential expenses when January arrives. Taking a few additional minutes to examine gift cards, verify discounts, review financing terms, and compare checkout totals could prevent costly financial surprises.

Remember that a purchase isn't necessarily a bargain just because it's advertised as one. The money you actually spend - and whether you receive what you paid for - matters far more than the discount displayed on the shelf.

Have you ever purchased a gift card with a missing balance or discovered unexpected fees while holiday shopping? Share your experience in the comments.

Free NewsletterGet Our Free 2026 Retirement GuidelinesJoin 9,000+ savers. Our free guide shows how to cut taxes, protect your Medicare and claim the benefits many retirees miss. Sign up and we'll email it to you, along with practical money tips twice a month. Email address Leave this empty Free. Unsubscribe anytime. See our Privacy Policy. Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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