(MENAFN- Saving Advice) Quick Read OfferUp's 2026 resale research found that 71% of surveyed shoppers had been influenced by economic concerns when buying or selling secondhand. Online marketplaces can attract more buyers, but selling fees, shipping expenses, and time spent managing listings can reduce your earnings. Traditional garage sales may still be more efficient for inexpensive household goods and large estate cleanouts. Selling personal belongings for less than you originally paid generally doesn't create taxable income, regardless of where you sell them. There was a time when Saturday morning meant driving through neighborhoods looking for handwritten garage sale signs. Someone was selling an old lawn mower for $25, another family had practically emptied their kitchen cabinets, and you could furnish a college student's apartment without spending $100. Today, much of that activity happens on a smartphone. Instead of putting folding tables in the driveway, Americans are photographing their belongings and listing them on Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and OfferUp. But are online marketplaces actually better than traditional garage sales, or have we made getting rid of unwanted belongings unnecessarily complicated? Americans Haven't Lost Their Appetite for Secondhand Bargains The traditional garage sale may face more competition than it once did, but secondhand shopping remains appealing. In its 2026 Recommerce Report, OfferUp found that 71% of surveyed shoppers said financial or economic concerns had influenced their secondhand shopping or selling decisions over the previous year. Among respondents who earned money through resale, 51% used some of their proceeds for everyday expenses or bills. For retirees living on fixed incomes, there's an obvious appeal on both sides of the transaction. Buying used can stretch a household budget, while selling unwanted belongings can generate extra spending money. However, the marketplace-sponsored research doesn't establish that garage sales are disappearing nationwide. What's clearer is that people now have considerably more ways to buy and sell used goods. Online Marketplaces Can Help You Get More for Valuable Items A person strolling through your garage sale might offer $10 for an old camera simply because they don't recognize its value. List that same camera online, and you could reach photography enthusiasts across the country. That's one of the strongest arguments for digital resale. Collectible cookware, specialized tools, vintage electronics, discontinued toys, and identifiable antiques may attract buyers willing to pay considerably more than the average neighborhood bargain hunter. Before pricing these items, research completed sales rather than relying on what other sellers are asking. An optimistic $300 listing doesn't mean anyone has actually paid that amount. Selling Something for $100 Doesn't Mean You Made $100 Online marketplaces aren't always free. For individual sellers, eBay's published fee schedule lists a 13.6% final value fee for many categories, subject to exceptions and additional per-order charges. Consider a simplified comparison involving a used household collectible:

Expense Online Sale Garage Sale Selling price $100 $75 Percentage-based selling fee $13.60 $0 Seller-paid shipping $12 $0 Packaging $3 $0 Estimated proceeds $71.40 $75

The online estimate excludes the per-order fee and other possible charges. Actual marketplace fees may also incorporate shipping and sales tax into their calculations.

In this example, accepting a lower price at a garage sale actually leaves you with more money. Local online pickup could eliminate shipping costs, but you'll still need to arrange the transaction.

Nobody Mentions How Much Time Online Selling Takes

Photographing one unwanted coffee maker is easy enough. Try doing it with 75 years' worth of accumulated household belongings.

Each listing may require photographs, measurements, descriptions, pricing research, messages from potential buyers, and pickup arrangements. Some people never respond after asking whether an item is available. Others arrange a time to collect something and fail to show up.

Suppose it takes you 25 minutes to photograph, list, communicate about, and sell an item that ultimately generates $5. That's equivalent to $12 an hour before expenses.

When you're downsizing an entire home, selling every inexpensive item individually may not be worth the effort.

Garage Sales Still Excel at Getting Rid of Large Quantities

A box of miscellaneous kitchen utensils. Twenty paperback novels. A collection of holiday decorations that hasn't left the attic since 2015.

These are precisely the kinds of things a garage sale can handle efficiently.

Instead of creating dozens of online listings, you can set up a few tables, organize merchandise into price categories, and let shoppers browse. Offering bundle discounts toward the end of the day can help move whatever remains.

A garage sale does require preparation, favorable weather, and enough local interest. Nevertheless, it remains a sensible option when your primary objective is emptying the house rather than extracting the highest possible price from every possession.

There's a Security Trade-Off, Too

Traditional garage sales bring strangers to your property. Online marketplaces introduce an entirely different set of risks.

The Federal Trade Commission has documented scams involving fabricated payment notifications, fraudulent overpayments, and buyers requesting verification codes.

Never hand over merchandise based solely on a screenshot claiming that payment has been completed. Don't accept an overpayment that requires you to return money, and never share authentication codes with prospective buyers.

For portable items sold locally, arrange transactions in a well-lit public location when practical. If someone must collect a large item from your home, avoid giving them unrestricted access to your property.

Will the IRS Tax Money From Your Garage Sale?

Moving transactions online has created confusion about tax reporting.

The IRS's Form 1099-K guidance distinguishes between personal belongings sold at a profit and those sold at a loss.

If you purchased a dining room table for $1,200 and eventually sell it for $300, you generally haven't created a taxable gain. You also cannot ordinarily deduct the $900 personal loss.

However, profitable sales may create taxable income whether you receive cash in your driveway or payment through an online marketplace.

Keep available purchase records, particularly for valuable items, and don't assume that receiving a tax reporting form automatically means you owe tax on the entire reported amount.

The Best Approach Might Be Combining Both

Rather than choosing between a garage sale and online marketplaces, consider using each where it makes the most financial sense.

Start by identifying potentially valuable collectibles, branded tools, electronics, and desirable furniture. Research those items individually and consider listing them online.

Next, organize inexpensive household goods into a traditional garage sale. You can even advertise the event through neighborhood social media groups to attract more visitors.

Afterward, donate suitable leftovers or arrange with a local organization to collect items it accepts.

This approach can help you maximize earnings from valuable possessions without spending weeks negotiating over $3 kitchen gadgets.

Some Things Were Simpler Before Everything Went Digital

There's something satisfying about putting unwanted belongings on a table, accepting a few dollars, and watching someone else leave with something they genuinely need.

Online marketplaces have introduced opportunities that previous generations of garage sale enthusiasts could hardly have imagined. But greater convenience for buyers doesn't always translate into greater convenience or profit for sellers.

Whether you're supplementing your retirement income or clearing out decades of accumulated possessions, consider what your time is worth alongside the potential selling price.

Sometimes the old-fashioned way still makes the most financial sense.

Do you miss traditional Saturday morning garage sales, or would you rather buy and sell everything through an online marketplace?

Free NewsletterGet Our Free 2026 Retirement GuidelinesJoin 9,000+ savers. Our free guide shows how to cut taxes, protect your Medicare and claim the benefits many retirees miss. Sign up and we'll email it to you, along with practical money tips twice a month. Email address Leave this empty Free. Unsubscribe anytime. See our Privacy Policy. Drew Blankenship

Drew Blankenship is a seasoned personal finance and lifestyle writer with more than a decade of professional writing experience crafting clear, actionable advice that helps savers and investors over 40 protect their wealth and make smarter everyday decisions. His bylines appear regularly on SavingAdvice, CleverDude, and other respected outlets, where he draws on deep industry knowledge to deliver practical insights on cost control, smart spending, and long-term financial security.

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