北京, CHINA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The opening ceremony of the China International Corporate Tennis Invitational was held on the morning of November 28 at the tennis courts of Haikou University of Economics.

More than 250 athletes, coaches and officials from 17 countries and regions across five continents gathered in Haikou to compete, build friendships and promote international exchange through sport. Participants came from China, the United States, Russia, France, Spain, Singapore, Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, as well as Hong Kong China, Macao China, Chinese Taipei and other countries and regions.

The opening ceremony featured a parade of the tournament flag and the flags representing the 17 participating countries and regions.

In his welcome address, Chen Xiao, President of Haikou University of Economics, said that sport connects the world and tennis serves as a universal language of friendship. The tournament supports China's national fitness strategy, promotes wider participation in tennis and provides a platform for exchange between Chinese and international employees.



He noted that the event was not only an opportunity for sporting competition but also a dialogue between cultures. He expressed the hope that participants would strengthen friendships through competition, deepen mutual understanding through interaction, and experience Hainan's openness and inclusiveness.

Dai Luqiang, Vice President of the Chinese Enterprise Sports Association, said in his address that the tournament aims to promote international exchange through corporate sport and strengthen friendships among employees from different countries and regions.

He encouraged participants to perform to the best of their abilities, demonstrate sportsmanship and a positive competitive spirit, and contribute to making the tournament a vibrant and memorable international corporate sporting event.

Liu Hongwei, President of the Asian Federation for Company Sport, highlighted tennis as a sport with a long history, global popularity and a rich cultural heritage.

He said the tournament was jointly conceived and established by the Asian Federation for Company Sport, the Chinese Enterprise Sports Association and the Hainan International Public Relations Association, with plans to develop it into a recurring flagship international sporting event in Hainan.

Looking ahead, the Asian Federation for Company Sport will further strengthen cooperation with Hainan's sports authorities and relevant organisations to bring more international corporate sporting events to the province and contribute to the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

Didier Besseyre, President of the World Federation for Company Sport, said that bringing an international sporting event of this kind to Haikou demonstrated the openness of the Chinese Enterprise Sports Association.

Over the past eight years, the WFCS and CESA have worked together to advance the development of company sport. He described the establishment of the Asian Federation for Company Sport, with active support from China, as a significant milestone in the development of international company sport. Besseyre also spoke positively about his experience in Haikou and the city's environment.

Held under the theme“United by Tennis at the Hainan Free Trade Port,” the tournament is jointly hosted by the Chinese Enterprise Sports Association and the Hainan International Public Relations Association.

The event has attracted 57 international players, with participants ranging in age from 18 to 70. Spanning more than half a century in age, the diverse field highlights the broad appeal of tennis and its ability to bring people together across generations and national borders.

“In Shanghai, the tennis community is quite large, but after playing together for many years, we have come to know almost everyone. It feels like one big family. Here, everything is new - the courts, the surroundings and the people. We are very excited,” said Anastasia Shimova, team captain of Slavic Rackets.

Despite having limited time to prepare for the tournament, she said that she and her teammates were looking forward to performing at their best, gaining valuable competitive experience, meeting new people and, above all, enjoying the sport they love.

Chen Rongxi, a member of the Macao team who has played tennis for more than 30 years, travelled to Haikou specifically to take part in the tournament. For him, tennis is not only a competitive sport but also an important way to relax, socialise and build friendships.

“This is a great opportunity to play against people from different places, exchange experiences and make new friends,” Chen said.

On his second visit to Hainan, Chen was impressed by the university campus and the warmth and friendliness of local residents. After the tournament, he plans to explore Haikou's historic Qilou Old Street with his friends, sample local cuisine, experience Hainan's distinctive culture and discover the changes brought about by the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

From sporting competition on the courts to cultural exchange beyond them, the tournament provides a platform for employees from different countries and regions to connect through sport.

xuri

Chinese Enterprise Sports Association

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Players from Five Continents Gather in Haikou for China International Corporate Tennis Invitational News Provided By xuri, Chinese Enterprise Sports Association November 28, 2026, 18:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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