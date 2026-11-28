Limerick Roofers Working on a Roof

Jim Doherty of Doherty Roofing publishes a free storm damage checklist after Storms Austen and Boelo to help homeowners avoid rogue roofers

- Jim DohertyLIMERICK, IRELAND, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Limerick roofer with 30 years in the family trade is urging homeowners not to agree to roof work from anyone who knocks on the door, as the storm season brings a rise in calls about wind damage across the Mid-West.Jim Doherty, who runs Doherty Roofing from Ballykeeffe with a team of five roofers, says storms are when rogue traders are busiest. Storm Austen, the first named storm of the 2026/27 season, struck in October and was followed within a day by Storm Boelo, and more are likely before spring."After every big storm, you get people driving around estates looking for a missing ridge tile or a bit of loose flashing," said Jim Doherty. "They knock on the door, tell you the roof is about to come in, and want cash to start that day. Some of the jobs we're called out to afterwards are worse than the original damage."Gardaí in Limerick have warned several times this year about bogus tradesmen offering roof work, including callers who targeted an older homeowner in the city."Any genuine roofer will be happy to give you a written price and let you think about it," Jim said. "If someone is pushing you to decide on the doorstep, that tells you everything. If you didn't call them, don't let them on your roof."Doherty Roofing has published a free Storm Damage Roof Checklist on its website. It covers:1. What to check safely from the ground after a storm, without going up a ladder2. What to do in the first 24 hours, including photographing damage for your insurer before anything is touched3. Five signs of a doorstep roofer: an unannounced visit, pressure to start today, cash only, no written quote, and no address or company details4. What to ask any roofer before you hire them: insurance, a written and itemised price, a VAT invoice and a guarantee5. When it's an emergency, and how to keep water out until a roofer arrivesThe Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) advises homeowners to get the trader's full name, address and company details, get more than one quote, and get a written contract before any work begins."Most people only need a roofer a few times in their life, so they don't know what's normal," Jim added. "A storm makes it worse, because there's water coming in and you want it fixed now. That's exactly what the cowboys count on. Take a breath, take photos, and ring someone local who you can check up on."About Doherty RoofingDoherty Roofing is a family roofing business based in Ballykeeffe, Limerick, run by Jim Doherty. The trade goes back 30 years in the family, and Jim has run his own business for 15. The team of five roofers covers Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, carrying out roof repairs, new roofs, chimney and lead work, flat roofs, gutters and storm damage repairs, with a 24/7 emergency service. Doherty Roofing is a member of the Guild of Master Craftsmen and Limerick Chamber, and is fully insured.

Jim Doherty

Doherty Roofing

+353 83 018 7199

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Limerick Roofer Warns Homeowners Not to Let Doorstep Callers on Their Roof News Provided By TME Digital November 28, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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