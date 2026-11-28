Khajuraho Group of Monuments - a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

Artists performing at the Khajuraho Dance Festival

Bell Metal Craft

Rural Tourism in Madhya Pradesh: where traditional culture, vibrant festivals, and breathtaking landscapes create unforgettable memories

The State will highlight its diverse tourism offerings, with a focus on conservation, community participation and experiential tourism.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is set to participate in the 2026 United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) Annual Conference & Marketplace, scheduled from 30 November to 4 December 2026 in San Francisco, USA. The State's participation will focus on showcasing its heritage, wildlife and sustainable tourism offerings, with an emphasis on experiential and community-based tourism, to leading North American travel trade representatives.Madhya Pradesh brings together a rich historical legacy, diverse wildlife habitats, cultural traditions and natural landscapes. Its tourism portfolio encompasses UNESCO World Heritage Sites, historic monuments, renowned tiger reserves, traditional arts and crafts, rural homestays and community-led tourism initiatives. The State's focus on sustainable tourism and locally rooted experiences also highlights the role of conservation and community participation in tourism development.The Madhya Pradesh delegation will be led by Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Dr. Ilaiyaraja T. (IAS), Secretary - Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.Established in 1972, the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) brings together leading North American tour operators, tourism suppliers and destinations from across the world. Its Annual Conference & Marketplace provides a platform for business meetings, networking and knowledge-sharing through one-to-one appointments, symposiums, keynote sessions and industry discussions. The event also offers an opportunity to understand developments and emerging trends in the North American travel market and engage with key decision-makers from the travel industry.The United States remains an important source market for India's inbound tourism. Madhya Pradesh's heritage landmarks, wildlife destinations, nature-based activities and community-led tourism initiatives offer opportunities to engage American travelers interested in history, biodiversity, conservation and culturally rooted travel experiences.Speaking ahead of the event, Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Hon'ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Tourism, Culture, Religious Trusts and Endowments, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said,“Madhya Pradesh has a diverse tourism portfolio rooted in its rich heritage, wildlife, cultural traditions and natural landscapes. Our focus is on strengthening these tourism sectors while promoting responsible and sustainable practices that support conservation and local communities. Through our participation at USTOA 2026, we look forward to presenting the State's varied tourism offerings to the international travel trade.”Dr. Ilaiyaraja T. (IAS), Secretary - Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, said,“Madhya Pradesh offers a diverse range of tourism offerings across heritage, wildlife and sustainable tourism. From its UNESCO World Heritage Sites and historic architecture to its tiger reserves, biodiversity, traditional crafts and community-led initiatives, the State offers opportunities for travelers to engage with its natural and cultural heritage. At USTOA 2026, our objective is to highlight these offerings, particularly our focus on conservation-led and experiential tourism, and strengthen awareness of Madhya Pradesh among North American tour operators and travel partners.”Madhya Pradesh's heritage portfolio includes three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, along with historic forts, temples and archaeological sites. Its wildlife offerings include prominent tiger reserves and national parks such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Panna, Satpura and Kuno, supported by initiatives focused on wildlife conservation and responsible tourism. The State's cultural identity is reflected in its classical and folk arts, indigenous traditions, regional cuisine and traditional crafts. Rural homestays, village-based tourism and community-led initiatives further provide opportunities for visitors to engage with local communities while supporting livelihoods and sustainable tourism development.Through its participation at USTOA 2026, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board aims to present the State's heritage, wildlife, cultural and sustainable tourism offerings to the North American travel trade, while strengthening its international positioning under the brand identity, The Heart of Incredible India.

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Showcase Heritage, Wildlife, Culture and Sustainable Tourism at USTOA 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics November 28, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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