Panjim (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): The 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 concluded on Saturday with a grand closing ceremony in Goa, bringing the nine-day celebration of cinema to a successful close. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated the award-winning films and described the festival as a highly successful event.

Speaking to the media following the closing ceremony, CM Sawant extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the films that received awards at the festival. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the films that received awards at the International Film Festival. It has been a highly successful event. As in previous years, the International Film Festival was a great success, with all the featured films being screened," he said. The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the jury members, acknowledging their efforts and contribution in ensuring the successful conclusion of the festival. "A special thanks to the jury members; thanks to their efforts, the nine-day International Film Festival was brought to a successful conclusion," the Goa CM said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), Delilah M. Lobo, also expressed satisfaction over the grand conclusion of IFFI 2026, describing the closing ceremony as one of the best. Lobo thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Goa the opportunity to host IFFI every year and acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in organising the festival annually. "We have witnessed one of the best closing ceremonies. I really would like to thank the Prime Minister for giving Goa the opportunity to host IFFI every year. I would love to thank the Chief Minister, under whose leadership we conduct this IFFI every year," she said.

She further extended her gratitude to filmmakers, members of the film fraternity and everyone whose films were screened during the nine-day festival. With the grand closing ceremony, IFFI 2026 brought together another edition of cinematic celebrations in Goa, recognising filmmakers and their creative contributions while reinforcing the state's position as a prominent destination for the international film community. (ANI)