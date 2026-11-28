UAE Lottery Reveals Winning Numbers 3 Win Dh50,000 Each
The winning numbers for Draw Number 261128, held at 9.30pm, were 7, 8, 9, 14, 19 and 22 in the Days section, while the winning number in the Months section was 2.Recommended For You
According to the results published on The UAE Lottery's official website, 35 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while another 4,042 players secured Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.
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Three participants also won Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance draw. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
- BF2985318
CI5839978DJ8603973
The total prize money across all winning categories in Saturday's draw amounted to Dh589,200, including Dh150,000 awarded to the three Lucky Chance winners.
The UAE Lottery conducts its Lucky Day Draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, with a grand prize of Dh30 million, a second prize of Dh5 million and a third prize of Dh100,000.ALSO READ
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