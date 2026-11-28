MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched the UAE Smart Corridor at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport to speed up departure procedures using biometric technology.

Announced by the ICP on Saturday, November 28, the system allows passengers to have their identities verified and complete passport control procedures as they walk, without stopping at traditional immigration gates. The new corridor aims to reduce waiting times, improve passenger flow and make departures faster and more convenient.

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This "unified smart clearance experience" is available to all departing passengers, regardless of their airline or destination. It can also be used by individuals, families and groups travelling together.

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The launch builds on an agreement signed by Abu Dhabi Airports and the ICP to improve passenger movement and strengthen border control and customs services across the emirate's five airports.

The agreement, signed in October 2025, included the 'Smart Travel' initiative, which allows passengers to clear immigration in as little as seven seconds using biometric verification and smart gate technology.

How does the Smart Corridor work?

The corridor automates identity checks and departure procedures, removing the need for human intervention during the process. According to the ICP, this helps passengers move through the airport more quickly while maintaining security and accuracy.

Juma Abdullah Al Kaabi, executive director of the ICP's Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Sector, said the initiative is part of the UAE's efforts to use technology to simplify government services and improve the travel experience.

He said the system also supports the UAE's ambitions to strengthen its aviation and tourism sectors and maintain its position as a global travel hub, and establish itself as a leading destination for smart, safe and sustainable travel experiences.

Al Kaabi added that the corridor is part of wider efforts to modernise border procedures, combining faster passenger processing with accurate identity checks and security requirements.

The authority said the initiative marks a move away from traditional clearance procedures towards a more integrated system designed to meet the needs of modern travellers.

Similar technology was introduced at Dubai International Airport in August 2025, when an AI-powered smart corrido was rolled out at Terminal 3. The system allowed passengers to clear immigration by simply walking through a corridor, without stopping at counters, presenting documents or scanning their passports. Sensors scanned their faces, with a screen confirming when the immigration procedure was complete.

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