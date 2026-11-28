MENAFN - GetNews) New Impact Gymnastics – Arrowhead now open

Phoenix, Arizona - Nov. 28, 2026 - Impact Gymnastics is growing into the West Valley. The Phoenix-based gym has taken over the Flames Gymnastics location at 8154 W. Bell Road, Suite A-2 in Glendale, rebranding it Impact Gymnastics – Arrowhead. Flames Gymnastics owner MeJa Lee handed off the Bell Road location to focus her attention on her remaining Flames Gymnastics locations. She said she is glad to see the Arrowhead community land with a gym she trusts.

“Impact has built something special in Phoenix, and I know they'll do right by this community,” Lee said.“Stepping back from this location lets me put my full focus on my other gyms, and I couldn't be happier handing these families over to a team I trust.”

Impact Gymnastics is owned by Samantha and Ozzie Baltierrez, who built the brand's Phoenix flagship into a program serving more than 1,000 students ages 6 months to 18 years.

“We live in the West Valley, and our kids go to school right down the road from this new location, so this expansion feels personal,” said Samantha Baltierrez, co-owner of Impact Gymnastics.“Growing this business has always been the goal. Now we get to make that impact in the community we call home.”

The new location offers recreational, Kinder and tumbling classes, along with Ninja Zone, camps and open gym. Cheer classes and Friday night open gyms will remain exclusive to the Phoenix location.

To welcome new and returning families, Impact Gymnastics is waiving registration fees at Arrowhead through Sept. 30. Class pricing at Arrowhead will match the Phoenix location.

Gabby Anderson, general manager of Impact Gymnastics, oversees both the Phoenix and Arrowhead locations.

The expansion also brings up to 20 new jobs to the West Valley, including recreational, Kinder and tumbling coach positions.

About Impact Gymnastics

Impact Gymnastics, owned by Samantha and Ozzie Baltierrez, serves more than 1,000 students ages 6 months to 18 years old at its Phoenix location. The family-owned gym offers recreational and competitive gymnastics, Ninja Zone, tumbling for cheer, camps and birthday parties. This September, the brand expanded to the West Valley with Impact Gymnastics – Arrowhead.

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