MENAFN - GetNews) Three visionary women are transforming an American cultural tradition into a global movement of joy, unity, youth empowerment, and community impact.

Pretoria, South Africa - Nov. 28, 2026 - From the colorful streets of Mobile, Alabama, to the vibrant communities of Pretoria, South Africa, the spirit of Mardi Gras is crossing oceans, breaking cultural barriers, and taking on a powerful new purpose through Mending TV, a global media and community impact organization committed to transforming lives.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner, Mending TV is demonstrating that media can be more than a platform for storytelling—it can be a catalyst for meaningful social change.

Inspired by America's historic Mardi Gras tradition originating in Mobile, Alabama, Mending TV introduced its inaugural 2026 Mardi Gras South Africa initiative, scheduled for November 21, 2026, in Pretoria.

Designed as a completely free, family-friendly community experience for children and young people from infancy through age 21, the celebration brought together the concepts of cultural exchange, entertainment, inclusion, and community empowerment.

The initiative was designed to feature a colorful Mardi Gras parade, live music, games, prizes, toys, food, cake, and interactive activities, creating opportunities for young people and their families to experience joy, connection, and a sense of belonging.

More Than a Celebration—A Movement With a Mission

While Mardi Gras is internationally recognized for its vibrant colors, music, parades, and festive atmosphere, Mending TV is reimagining the tradition as a vehicle for community transformation.

By connecting an iconic American cultural tradition with the richness and diversity of South African communities, Mending TV is building bridges across continents and demonstrating how shared experiences can unite people regardless of geography, background, or circumstance.

At the heart of this initiative is Mending TV's mission:

"Mending the world, through stories, voices & actions."

The organization's commitment extends far beyond entertainment. Through storytelling, education, mentorship, cultural experiences, and community outreach, Mending TV is creating opportunities to amplify underserved voices, empower young people, strengthen families, and inspire lasting change.

Three Women. One Vision. Global Impact.

Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner are collectively advancing a vision that challenges the traditional boundaries of media.

Their leadership reflects a belief that visibility must be accompanied by action, conversations must lead to solutions, and global connections must create meaningful opportunities for the communities they serve.

Mending TV's expanding international footprint includes participation in the African Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) 2026, international women's empowerment conferences, youth-focused programs, and community outreach initiatives.

The organization is also partnering with Simba Services (Pty) Ltd for an upcoming Christmas initiative in Cape Town, South Africa, in December 2026, focused on bringing joy and support to children and families during the holiday season.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate Mending TV's commitment to building a sustainable platform for international collaboration and community development.

An Invitation to Businesses and Global Impact Partners

Mending TV is calling on corporations, philanthropic organizations, educational institutions, community leaders, and socially conscious businesses to join its expanding global mission.

Through strategic sponsorships and partnerships, organizations have opportunities to participate in initiatives that support:

• Youth empowerment and development

• Education and mentorship

• International cultural exchange

• Community outreach and engagement

• Corporate social responsibility

• Meaningful brand visibility and social impact

Mending TV has developed a comprehensive sponsorship packet outlining partnership opportunities, sponsorship benefits, and ways organizations can actively contribute to its growing international initiatives.

The invitation is not simply to sponsor an event, but to become part of a larger movement dedicated to transforming communities and creating opportunities for future generations.

From Storytelling to World-Changing Action

From Alabama to South Africa, Mending TV is demonstrating that cultural traditions can become bridges, media can become a vehicle for transformation, and celebration can become a catalyst for change.

What begins with a parade can inspire a partnership. What begins with a conversation can transform a community. And what begins with three women and a shared vision can inspire a movement that reaches across continents.

Mending TV is not just telling stories that matter—it is taking action to create stories worth telling.

Get Involved

Businesses, sponsors, community organizations, and individuals interested in supporting Mending TV's international initiatives are encouraged to request a sponsorship packet and explore strategic partnership opportunities.

Website:

Instagram & TikTok: @mendingtvnp

Facebook & LinkedIn: Mending TV

About Mending TV

Mending TV is a global media and community impact organization operating as a (Pty) Ltd in South Africa. Led by Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner, the organization is dedicated to empowering individuals, amplifying voices, and strengthening communities through storytelling, education, mentorship, cultural exchange, and meaningful community outreach.

Through international partnerships, media initiatives, and community engagement, Mending TV is committed to mending the world through stories, voices, and actions.