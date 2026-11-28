MENAFN - GetNews) Three visionary women unite with Simba Services to turn the spirit of giving into a powerful expression of love, compassion, and community transformation in South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa - Nov. 28, 2026 - The greatest gifts of Christmas cannot always be wrapped beneath a tree. Sometimes, they come in the form of kindness, a warm smile, a moment of encouragement, or the simple reassurance that someone cares.

This holiday season, Mending TV is bringing that message to life through its Christmas in Cape Town 2026 initiative, taking place December 1-7, 2026, in partnership with Simba Services (Pty) Ltd.

Led by Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner, Mending TV is embarking on an extraordinary mission to bring holiday joy, hope, encouragement, and meaningful support to approximately 1,007 children and young people, from infants through age 21, across seven locations in Cape Town, South Africa.

Because Every Child Deserves to Experience the Joy of Christmas

While many families around the world prepare to celebrate the holidays, countless children face circumstances that make the season especially challenging.

For children living in residential care facilities, places of safety, and underserved communities, as well as those attending special-needs schools, the gift of being seen, valued, and remembered can be especially meaningful.

Mending TV believes that no child should be overlooked and that every young person deserves to experience the warmth, wonder, and joy of the holiday season.

Through Christmas in Cape Town, the organization is creating opportunities to remind children that their lives matter, their dreams are important, and their futures are filled with possibilities.

Seven Locations. More Than 1,000 Young Lives. One Extraordinary Mission.

Mending TV and Simba Services will extend their community outreach efforts across seven locations, connecting with children and young people through acts of kindness, encouragement, and tangible support.

December 2, 2026

• Eros School

• Realistic Child and Youth Care Centre

• Lelieblom House

December 3, 2026

• Mary Harding School

• Christine Revell Children's Home

• Heaven's Nest

December 4, 2026

• Kampies community in Philippi

Each visit represents an opportunity to create meaningful connections, celebrate the potential of young people, and demonstrate the extraordinary impact that can be achieved when organizations unite around a shared purpose.

Three Women Turning Compassion Into Action

Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner are demonstrating that leadership is not simply measured by influence or visibility, but by the lives touched along the way.

Through Mending TV, these three visionary women are redefining what it means to be a global media organization by moving beyond the television screen and into the hearts of communities.

Following its inaugural Mardi Gras South Africa initiative, inspired by the historic American tradition of Mobile, Alabama, Mending TV continues to expand its commitment to international cultural exchange, youth empowerment, and community outreach.

Its collaboration with Simba Services further demonstrates the power of strategic partnerships to transform shared values into meaningful community action.

The True Spirit of Christmas Has No Borders

Christmas reminds us that generosity is a universal language. Compassion knows no nationality, kindness recognizes no borders, and love has the power to connect people across continents.

Christmas in Cape Town is more than a holiday outreach initiative. It is an invitation to humanity to rediscover the power of giving, the importance of serving others, and the beauty of coming together for something greater than ourselves.

For Mending TV, the mission is not limited to a single holiday or celebration. It is about building lasting relationships, creating opportunities, and strengthening communities long after the Christmas decorations have been put away.

Be the Reason a Child Smiles This Christmas

Mending TV invites corporations, businesses, philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and compassionate individuals to become part of its growing international movement of generosity and social impact.

Opportunities to participate include:

• Corporate sponsorships

• Financial donations

• In-kind contributions

• Volunteer engagement

• Strategic community partnerships

• Long-term youth empowerment initiatives

A comprehensive sponsorship packet is available for organizations interested in supporting Christmas in Cape Town and future community outreach initiatives.

Every contribution, regardless of size, represents an opportunity to extend hope, inspire possibility, and make a meaningful difference.

This Christmas, may we measure our blessings not only by what we receive, but by the joy we bring to others.

Together, we can make the season brighter, remind children that they are loved, and demonstrate that the true magic of Christmas lives within our willingness to give.

About Mending TV

Mending TV is a global media and community impact organization operating as a (Pty) Ltd in South Africa. Led by Dr. Jennifer Marcus, Dr. Erica Sheffield, and Dr. Tierra Turner, the organization empowers individuals and strengthens communities through storytelling, education, mentorship, cultural exchange, and meaningful community outreach.

Through international collaborations and strategic partnerships, Mending TV remains committed to its mission of "Mending the world, through stories, voices & actions."

Join the Movement

To request a sponsorship packet, contribute resources, or explore partnership opportunities, visit:

Website:

Instagram & TikTok: @mendingtvnp

Facebook & LinkedIn: Mending TV