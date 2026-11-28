MENAFN - GetNews) Licensed therapist, author, and transformational speaker combines mental health expertise, faith, and the power of the written word to help women release emotional burdens and reclaim their peace.

Dallas, TX, USA - Nov. 28, 2026 - She is the woman everyone depends on. The leader who always has the answers. The mother who keeps everything together. The professional who shows up, performs, and produces—even when she is emotionally exhausted.

But behind the strength, success, and smiles, one question often goes unanswered:

Who takes care of the woman who takes care of everyone else?

For Alice E. Ward, MA, LPC-S, affectionately known as "The Preaching Therapist," that question is more than a conversation starter. It is at the heart of her mission to help women move beyond emotional survival and experience genuine healing, restoration, and transformation.

As a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor, author, ordained elder, transformational speaker, and founder of Transformation Begins Within, PLLC, Ward is challenging a deeply rooted expectation: that being strong means carrying everything, asking for nothing, and never showing signs of struggle.

Her message is both compassionate and unapologetic:

"You are worthy before you are useful, and you are not obligated to continue carrying or wearing what no longer fits."

When Being Strong Becomes a Silent Struggle

For many women, strength has become synonymous with sacrifice. They lead organizations, build businesses, nurture families, support communities, and serve faithfully—often placing their own emotional and mental well-being last.

Ward believes this pattern can leave even the most accomplished women feeling disconnected from themselves.

With more than 18 years of experience in mental health and spiritual wellness, she has dedicated her professional journey to creating sacred and safe spaces where individuals can confront emotional wounds, challenge limiting beliefs, establish healthier boundaries, and rediscover their identity beyond their responsibilities.

Through Transformation Begins Within, Ward provides therapeutic counseling, transformational coaching, spiritual guidance, speaking engagements, and empowerment experiences designed to support healing of the whole person.

Her work is especially meaningful for high-achieving professionals, entrepreneurs, caregivers, women of faith, and leaders who appear successful on the outside but recognize that something within needs attention.

Ward's approach challenges the belief that people must reach a breaking point before seeking support.

Healing is not reserved for those whose lives are falling apart. It is also for those who have mastered the art of holding everything together.

What Are You Wearing? The Invisible Weight Women Carry

Beyond the counseling room, Ward is extending her message through the written word.

Her book, What Are You Wearing?, challenges readers to examine the invisible emotional, psychological, and spiritual burdens they have accumulated throughout their lives.

These burdens may include guilt, shame, fear, unrealistic expectations, unresolved pain, unhealthy relationships, or identities shaped by the need to please others.

Ward encourages readers to recognize that not everything they have been carrying belongs in the next chapter of their lives.

Her upcoming 31-day devotional workbook, What Are You Carrying?, builds on that message by inviting readers into intentional moments of reflection, surrender, rest, renewal, release, and relief.

Together, these literary works reinforce a transformative principle:

You cannot fully embrace who you are becoming while refusing to release what is no longer serving you.

Through her writing, Ward seeks to make personal transformation accessible beyond traditional counseling sessions, providing readers with opportunities to examine their lives and make intentional choices toward emotional and spiritual wholeness.

Readers interested in exploring Ward's books and transformational resources can visit to learn more and begin their personal journey of reflection, renewal, and healing.

Where Faith Meets Mental Health: A Different Conversation About Healing

What distinguishes Ward's approach is her ability to bring together professional clinical expertise, compassionate care, practical strategies, and faith-informed perspectives when appropriate.

As both a licensed mental health professional and an ordained elder, she recognizes that emotional wellness and spiritual growth can be important parts of an individual's journey toward wholeness.

Her work encourages people to confront difficult truths without shame, challenge unhealthy patterns without condemnation, and embrace growth without believing they must have everything figured out.

Ward's message is particularly relevant in faith-based communities, professional leadership environments, and women's empowerment spaces, where individuals may feel pressure to remain strong regardless of their personal struggles.

Through speaking, counseling, coaching, and empowerment experiences, she is working to shift the conversation from simply managing responsibilities to intentionally cultivating emotional wellness, healthy relationships, personal identity, and purposeful living.

From the Counseling Room to the Television Screen: Amplifying a Message of Transformation

Ward is also expanding the reach of her message through media, including her featured interview on The Tish Barnhardt Show on Zondra TV Network.

Her television presence creates another opportunity to encourage conversations around mental health, faith, women's empowerment, and the often-unspoken emotional costs of always being the strong one.

By bringing her professional knowledge and transformational message to television audiences, Ward is helping elevate discussions that are frequently kept behind closed doors.

Her mission extends beyond individual counseling. She seeks to reach women in corporate boardrooms, churches, entrepreneurial communities, leadership conferences, educational institutions, and other spaces where emotional wellness and personal transformation deserve greater attention.

More Than a Business — A Mission to Restore Wholeness

Transformation Begins Within represents nearly seven years of entrepreneurial commitment and a much larger calling rooted in service, healing, and empowerment.

Ward's professional and community involvement reflects that commitment.

A magna cum laude graduate of Grambling State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Ward also earned her Master of Arts in Counseling from Dallas Baptist University.

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Xi Theta Omega Chapter in Arlington, Texas. Her leadership and community affiliations include the Texas Baptists Christian Life Commission, Excellent Teen Choice, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Dallas. She also serves as a staff member of Believers International Ministries in Dallas.

Across these roles, Ward continues to champion a message that transcends age, professional status, and background: transformation requires the courage to examine what we have accepted, confront what no longer serves us, and choose a healthier way forward.

A Message to Every Woman Who Is Tired of Being Strong

For the woman who feels emotionally depleted but continues to show up...

For the leader who pours into everyone but herself...

For the caregiver who has forgotten what it feels like to be cared for...

For the person who has learned to survive but longs to truly live...

Ward offers a powerful invitation:

You have permission to heal. You have permission to rest. You have permission to establish boundaries. And you have permission to become someone who no longer carries the weight of everyone else's expectations.

Her ultimate mission is not simply to help people function better under the weight of life's demands. It is to help them recognize what they are carrying, understand why they are carrying it, and discover the freedom that comes from finally putting it down.

Your Healing Journey Begins With One Decision

Are you tired of being strong for everyone else while silently carrying the weight of your own struggles?

Alice E. Ward invites you to stop simply surviving and begin intentionally living.

Whether you are navigating emotional exhaustion, personal transitions, relationship challenges, or seeking greater purpose and peace, Transformation Begins Within offers counseling, transformational coaching, spiritual guidance, and empowerment experiences designed to support your journey toward wholeness.

Take the first step toward your transformation today.

Visit to explore available services, learn about Alice's books, What Are You Wearing? and the upcoming What Are You Carrying?, or inquire about speaking engagements and empowerment experiences.

You have spent enough time showing up for everyone else. Now it's time to show up for yourself.

Transformation Begins Within — Because You Deserve More Than Survival.

About Alice E. Ward and Transformation Begins Within

Alice E. Ward, MA, LPC-S, is a Licensed Professional Counselor-Supervisor, author, ordained elder, transformational speaker, and founder of Transformation Begins Within, PLLC, a Texas-based practice dedicated to therapeutic healing, emotional wellness, spiritual alignment, and personal transformation.

Known as "The Preaching Therapist," Ward brings more than 18 years of mental health experience to her mission of helping individuals—particularly women navigating emotional exhaustion, life transitions, relationship challenges, burnout, and identity struggles—rediscover their peace and embrace wholeness.

She is the author of What Are You Wearing? and the creator of the upcoming devotional workbook What Are You Carrying? Her work integrates clinical expertise, compassionate care, and faith-informed perspectives to encourage intentional living beyond survival.

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Phone: (214) 505-5194