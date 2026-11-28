MENAFN - GetNews) Two-Time Author of the Year Honoree Brings Her Platinum Chocolate Universe to Zondra TV Network, Celebrating Black Women, Second Chances, and a Bold New Chapter in Fashion.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, USA - Nov. 28, 2026 - Who says a woman's most exciting chapters must happen before the age of 50? Certainly not award-winning author, entrepreneur, and creative visionary LongTemple, whose growing literary universe continues to inspire readers around the world.

With two Author of the Year honors, a growing literary universe, and a new fashion collection, LongTemple is redefining conversations about aging, romance, and reinvention.

Now, she's bringing that message to television.

During her featured appearance on The Tish Barnhardt Show on Zondra TV Network, LongTemple will introduce audiences to the Platinum Chocolate Universe, where Black women take center stage, pursuing love, purpose, family, and new beginnings at every season of life.

Two Award-Winning Books. One Powerful Message: Your Story Isn't Over.

LongTemple's literary success reflects her commitment to telling stories often overlooked in mainstream romance fiction.

Her novel Rhythm & Design earned the 2026 Author of the Year Award from the International Impact Book Awards, while Rhythm's First Lady received Author of the Year honors from the Prestigious International Hope Book Awards.

Together, these works embody a creative vision that celebrates resilience, faith, love, and the limitless possibilities that remain at every stage of life.

Through Platinum Chocolate Publishing, LongTemple has created a literary home for readers who believe love has no expiration date and that new beginnings can be just as transformative as first loves.

Written primarily for Black women, especially those over 50, her stories resonate with anyone who has ever searched for purpose, healing, connection, or a second chance at happiness.

Built around comfort, versatility, and effortless style, the fashion collection reflects the Platinum Chocolate philosophy that women deserve to feel confident, visible, and celebrated at every stage of life.

By combining storytelling, fashion, and personal empowerment, LongTemple is expanding Platinum Chocolate into a lifestyle brand that encourages women to embrace who they are while remaining excited about who they are becoming.

A Television Conversation About Representation, Reinvention, and Possibility

LongTemple's upcoming appearance on The Tish Barnhardt Show on Zondra TV Network will introduce viewers to her literary achievements, creative journey, and entrepreneurial vision.

The conversation will explore the importance of authentic representation in literature and the role storytelling plays in helping women see themselves reflected in stories of love, faith, resilience, and hope.

For LongTemple, television provides another platform to spotlight women whose experiences are often overlooked while celebrating the possibilities that remain at every chapter of life.

Her appearance aligns with Zondra TV Network's mission of showcasing entrepreneurs, authors, and changemakers who are making a positive impact in their communities.

Broadcast Information

• Program: The Tish Barnhardt Show

• Network: Zondra TV Network

• Featured Guest: Award-Winning Author LongTemple

• Air Date: To Be Announced

• Viewing Details: To Be Announced

A Growing Voice in Literature, Media, and Women's Empowerment

LongTemple's work has been featured in Women's Fitness Magazine, NY Weekly, Women's Herald, Leisure Travel Magazine, Voices of Hope Magazine, LA Wire, MSN, and other media outlets.

In addition to her literary and entrepreneurial accomplishments, she serves as an Administrative Education Officer with the New York City Department of Education. She is also active in leadership within the United Federation of Teachers' Education Officers Functional Chapter and participates in the African Heritage Committee.

As host of An Open Page with LongTemple on YouTube, she continues to create opportunities for meaningful literary conversations and reader engagement.

Her growing body of work demonstrates that creativity, entrepreneurship, and personal reinvention are not defined by age or conventional timelines.

Step Into the Platinum Chocolate Universe With a Free Book

Readers interested in discovering LongTemple's work are invited to explore the Platinum Chocolate Universe with a complimentary book.

New readers can visit platinumchocolatepublishing and follow the instructions provided through the website's pop-up offer.

Visitors can also learn more about LongTemple, her books, and the Platinum Chocolate Universe at platinumchocolateuniverse.

About LongTemple and Platinum Chocolate Publishing

LongTemple is an award-winning author, founder of Platinum Chocolate Publishing, and creator of the Platinum Chocolate Universe. Her novels and family sagas center Black women in stories of love, faith, family, healing, second chances, and new beginnings.

A two-time Author of the Year honoree, LongTemple continues to expand her creative vision through publishing, media, fashion, and reader engagement while advocating for greater visibility and representation for women over 50 in literature and entertainment.