MENAFN - GetNews) Sleep & Attention Disorders Institute offers a patient education guide to help adults and parents decide when tiredness and trouble concentrating may be worth a clinical conversation.

Sterling Heights, Michigan - Nov. 28, 2026 - Sleep & Attention Disorders Institute, an AASM-Accredited Sleep Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan, today shared a five-sign patient education guide for adults, and for parents of children, who are tired all the time or struggling to concentrate. The guide is meant to help people decide when those symptoms may justify a conversation with a clinician about a possible sleep disorder, an attention disorder, or both. It is an educational resource, not a clinical study or a new research finding.

Sleep trouble is easy to dismiss because so many people live with it. Persistent fatigue and poor focus, however, can have a treatable cause, and the institute's clinicians say the first task is finding it. Getting the right diagnosis comes before treatment, because treating the wrong cause leaves symptoms in place.

Five Signs That May Justify Discussing a Sleep Evaluation

The institute's guide describes these signs as reasons to talk with a clinician. None of them is a diagnosis on its own.

Waking unrefreshed most days. Hours in bed and restorative sleep aren't the same thing. A condition such as sleep apnea can interrupt sleep through repeated breathing pauses the sleeper never remembers, so eight hours in bed can feel much shorter.Daytime sleepiness that interferes with ordinary tasks. Dozing during meetings, reading, or driving deserves attention.Trouble concentrating or remembering. Fatigue makes it harder to hold attention and retrieve information.Irritability or impulsivity that seems out of character. Poor sleep can change mood and self-control.Snoring, gasping, restless nights, or unusual nighttime behavior. A bed partner or family member is often the first to notice these.

When Sleep and Attention Symptoms Overlap

Distraction, forgetfulness, and irritability are also the words people use to describe attention disorders such as ADHD. Consider an adult who has felt foggy and scattered for years, assumes it's ADHD, and never has sleep checked. Or consider the reverse: a person treated for a sleep problem whose focus difficulties continue because attention was never evaluated.

The same overlap applies to children. A tired child's brain doesn't act sleepy the way an adult's does, so a child who is short on sleep may appear restless, impulsive, or inattentive. ADHD diagnosis without a sleep screen can lead to treatment aimed at the wrong problem. For this reason, the institute treats sleep and attention as connected questions from the first visit.

"Sleep problem in disguise" is the phrase the clinical team uses for cases in which attention-like symptoms trace back to disrupted sleep.

What Evaluation Can Involve

Depending on symptoms, an evaluation may include home sleep testing, an overnight study at the institute's Sterling Heights sleep center, or additional assessment for attention-related concerns. Not every patient needs every step. Some symptoms point clearly to one pathway, while others need testing to separate a sleep disorder from an attention disorder or to confirm that both are present.

Outcomes vary from person to person, and no evaluation can promise a particular result. What testing does provide is a clearer picture of the cause, which allows a personalized treatment plan to be built on evidence rather than guesswork.

The institute's coordinated clinical team includes Dr. Shaffi Kanjwal, a Board-Certified Sleep Medicine Specialist with more than 25 years of clinical experience, and Bradley Jones, PA-C, a Physician Assistant. The institute is one of the only practices in Michigan offering specialized sleep medicine and attention disorder care under one roof, and it participates in clinical research.

Adults who wake unrefreshed or can't hold focus, and parents who see ADHD-like symptoms in a tired child, can schedule an appointment through sleepandattentiondisorders or by calling 586.254.0707. The institute accepts most insurance plans.

About Sleep & Attention Disorders Institute

Sleep & Attention Disorders Institute is an AASM-Accredited Sleep Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan, proudly serving Southeast Michigan for more than 40 years. Its coordinated clinical team evaluates and treats sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, hypersomnia, parasomnias, pediatric sleep disorders, and childhood and adult attention conditions. The practice accepts most insurance plans and participates in clinical research. Better Sleep. Better Focus. Better Life.