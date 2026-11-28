MENAFN - GetNews) Executive Directors can find out this week whether donors, families and referral partners are being pointed to their organizations, or to someone else's.

Northern California, United States - Nov. 28, 2026 - A donor asks an AI tool where to give. A parent asks where to find help. The answer names a few organizations, and the rest don't exist as far as that person is concerned. Marketing Magic Mojo, a done-for-you Answer Engine Optimization company, today released a five-question self-check for nonprofit Executive Directors in Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties. The check shows whether an organization is being named when people use AI to search for services like theirs. It's an educational tool, not a survey or a proprietary study.

Years of Ranking Work Can Leave You Absent From the Answer

A traditional search page lists links and lets the person choose. An AI-generated answer chooses for them. A nonprofit can hold strong search rankings and still go unmentioned, because AI systems draw on what they can understand and trust: how plainly a site describes its programs, whether details match across the web, and whether credible outside sources reference the organization.

This matters most for nonprofits that have already paid for SEO, paid search, social advertising or a website rebuild. Those dollars were meant to reach people at the moment they look for help or a place to give. If more of those people now begin with an AI tool, the investment has to reach them there as well.

The Five Questions

The check asks Executive Directors to review five areas:

Do we appear? Ask AI tools the questions a donor, client or referral partner would ask about your mission, programs and service area. Write down which organizations come back.Is what they say accurate? Outdated program details, old addresses and wrong eligibility rules get repeated to your audience as fact.Does our content answer real questions? Websites written in internal language often never say plainly where someone can get help or how to give.Are our technical signals in place? Structured data and local signals tell AI systems what a page means, not only what it says.Who vouches for us, and who is accountable? Citations from credible outside sources build trust over time, and they accumulate only when a named person owns the follow-through.

Operational Discipline Behind the Work

Judy Carrico, AI Strategist, built Marketing Magic Mojo's systems on more than 20 years in operations and event management. She served nearly 23 years as Fair Operations Manager for the Alameda County Fair, where she managed a $6M annual operating budget and 300+ vendor and service contracts annually, and led teams of 200+ team members at peak. She is a past president of the Western Fairs Association and a Certified Fair Executive of the International Association of Fairs & Expositions. Learn more about her background.

The company applies that discipline to AI visibility. Its Answer Engine Optimization work covers AI-optimized content, authority and citation building, and technical, schema and local signal optimization, all done for the client rather than handed over as a to-do list.

Consider a typical case: a regional nonprofit with a well-ranked website asks an AI tool for organizations serving its community and doesn't appear. The programs may be excellent. What's usually missing is structured information, consistent listings and outside references that an AI system can verify. Closing that gap takes sustained work across content, technical setup and citations, and every month of absence is a month in which other organizations keep building the signals yours lacks. Waiting is the expensive option.

Realistic Expectations

Results depend on an organization's starting point, its competition and how consistently the work is carried out. AI platforms change how they select sources, and nobody controls what they say. Marketing Magic Mojo doesn't promise placement. It runs a defined, repeatable process that strengthens the signals AI systems use, with ownership of each task settled in advance.

What Executive Directors Can Do This Week

Run the five questions against your own organization and record what comes back. Then note who would own closing each gap. Executive Directors in the listed counties can contact Marketing Magic Mojo to talk through what they find.

About Marketing Magic Mojo

Marketing Magic Mojo helps nonprofits show up when potential donors, clients, families and referral partners use AI to search for organizations and services like theirs. Through Answer Engine Optimization, the company strengthens the content, technical and authority signals AI systems use to understand and surface an organization. Founder Judy Carrico, AI Strategist, is a #1 international best-selling author and a member of Livermore Leadership Class of 2016. The company serves Northern California, including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.