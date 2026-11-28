MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) Parliament's Finance Committee reviewed on Saturday the 2027 draft budgets of the Health Ministry and affiliated health institutions in the presence of Health Minister Ibrahim Al Bdour.

Committee Chairman MP Suleiman Kharabsheh said the Health Ministry's budget stands at about JD895.6 million up JD156 million, or 21 percent and reaches roughly JD1.093 billion when combined with Health Insurance Fund spending. He added that budgets total about JD1.5 million for the Medical Council, JD17 million for the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), and JD3 million for the Jordan Center for Disease Control (JCDC).

Kharabsheh called on health entities to present achievements and next year's plans and to assess supplies of medicines, vaccines, hospital beds, and medical and nursing staff, as well as health center upgrades, the Hakeem electronic health record program, medical files, and the medical simulation center.

Lawmakers stressed improving hospitals and care quality, asking about the health insurance actuarial study, service classification and prior-authorization rules, and the impact of ministry allocations on patient care. They urged expanding the Digital Health Center credited with easing pressure on hospitals and specialists and saving about JD7 million and asked about Prince Hamzah Hospital following its transfer to the ministry, cancer treatment costs, and connecting public hospitals and health centers to Hakeem.

Al Bdour said 3,435 staff were hired by the ministry in 2026, with a similar number expected in 2027, alongside 750 medical residents across specialties and 70 physicians in subspecialties in 2026. He said daily visits to ministry hospitals and health centers range between 80,000 and 100,000, including about 10,000 daily visitors to Al-Bashir Hospitals 7,000 to clinics and 3,000 to emergency departments.

He noted the addition of 26 weekly specialty clinics at Al-Zarqa Government Hospital and Princess Basma Hospital under the first phase of evening-clinic expansion, alongside a unified public-sector cancer treatment protocol and 26 clinical guidelines. Outpatient appointments at Al-Bashir and Hamzah hospitals were reorganized, and more than 1,350 emergency evening cardiac catheterizations were performed under the unified acute heart-attack protocol this year, saving lives and generating over JD1 million in savings.

Operating hours were extended until 10 p.m. at 13 health centers near Al-Bashir, Prince Faisal, Al-Zarqa, and Hamzah hospitals, while a national plan is underway to upgrade magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services and cut wait times.

Al Bdour pointed to the opening of the new 504-bed Princess Basma Hospital in Irbid as the kingdom's second-largest public hospital, as well as the rehabilitation and operation of Amman Field Hospital with 40 kidney beds, 44 intensive care beds, and 70 emergency beds. He also cited the expansion of Maan Government Hospital, ongoing expansion work at Prince Faisal Hospital in Russeifa, completion of the first phase of the new Madaba hospital project, an active open-heart surgery unit at Al-Zarqa Government Hospital, a neurosurgery operating unit, a 16-bed biologics unit at Al-Bashir Hospitals, and the conversion of Hamzah Hospital's former emergency wing into eight specialty clinics and four pharmacy windows.

He added that Jerash Comprehensive Health Center was rehabilitated, primary health centers opened in Al-Zummailat (Muwaqqar) and Al-Hamra (Mafraq), and 16 health centers seven comprehensive and nine primary underwent maintenance and upgrades. Computerized health facilities reached 456 including 31 hospitals and 418 health centers after computerizing 59 facilities in 2026, while electronic billing expanded to 192 facilities after adding four hospitals, 76 health centers, and two laboratories this year.

JCDC head Adel Belbeisi said a 6,000-square-meter plot on Airport Road has been allocated for the center's permanent headquarters and design tenders issued. He said a national epidemic preparedness and response plan has been drafted with staff training underway, alongside World Bank and Health Ministry cooperation on five medical registries and data governance with a JD3 million allocation, while monitoring local and international epidemiological conditions, including mpox.

JFDA Director General Rana Obeidat said the agency is upgrading oversight systems, turning its strategy into an action plan toward World Health Organization maturity level 4, strengthening pharmaceutical inspection and laboratory quality systems, rolling out phased digital transformation, and restoring laboratory accreditation after a four-year hiatus.

Acting Secretary-General of the Medical Council and High Health Council Manar Al Lawama said the Medical Council oversees specialty training, Jordan Board exams, training-center accreditation, and practice-license renewal and is updating its question bank and introducing periodic training-center re-accreditation tied to new standards and work-hour indicators.

Health Insurance Directorate Director Ola Al-Masafeh said civilian health insurance subscribers reached 3,316,000, noting the Health Insurance Fund has financial independence and a budget separate from the ministry projected at about JD197.862 million for 2027. She said phase one of e-services via Sanad is complete, phase two is advancing for civil servants, retirees, and beneficiaries, social health insurance and disability-care instructions are being prepared, and future plans cover digitizing directorate operations, building an integrated medical insurance system, and completing e-services and e-payments.

//Petra// AF