MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) The average daily trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached approximately JD8.4 million last week, down from JD10.4 million the previous week.

According to weekly ASE data, total trading volume stood at roughly JD42.2 million, with 21.5 million shares traded across 15,328 transactions.

The financial sector led trading activity with JD23.32 million, accounting for 55.32 percent of total volume, followed by the services sector at JD12.42 million (29.46 percent), and the industrial sector at JD6.42 million (15.22 percent).

The ASE General Price Index declined last week to 3,978 points, weighed down by drops across all major sectors: the financial index fell by 0.85 percent, the services index by 1.99 percent, and the industrial index by 1.33 percent.

Of the 127 companies whose shares were traded during the week, 23 recorded share price gains compared to their previous closing prices, while 79 posted declines.

//Petra// AF