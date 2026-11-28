MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs announced on Saturday the arrival of the body of Jordanian sailor Mohammad Al-Otaibi in the kingdom for burial.

Ministry Secretary-General Ambassador Daifallah Al-Fayez and United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Jordan Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi received the remains alongside the deceased's family upon arrival.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali expressed Jordan's appreciation for the efforts of Emirati authorities, their cooperation with the ministry and the Jordanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and the facilities provided to repatriate the body.

Al-Majali renewed the ministry's condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

//Petra// AF