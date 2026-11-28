MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Arab Potash Company (APC) discussed opportunities for technical, advisory, and investment cooperation in future projects primarily increasing potash production capacity and expanding into specialty fertilizers during a meeting with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group.

APC Chairman Shehadeh Abu Hdeib and Chief Executive Officer Maen Nsour received the IFC delegation, led by Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia Imad Fakhoury, alongside members of the company's executive management.

During the meeting, APC presented its 2025–2034 capital investment plan valued at more than $3.4 billion. The plan outlines gradually raising annual potash production capacity to approximately 3.7 million tons starting in 2029, diversifying potash grades and specifications, and expanding into specialty fertilizers and downstream manufacturing industries.

Abu Hdeib affirmed APC's commitment to building partnerships with international financial institutions to develop industrial projects utilizing Jordan's mineral resources. He noted that expanding into downstream industries enables higher value-added manufacturing within the kingdom, broadens the national export base, and strengthens the mining sector's contribution to Jordan's economy.

He added that the company is moving forward with projects aligned with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, boosting its capacity to meet growing global demand and reinforcing its role in supporting global food security.

Nsour said APC is working to increase production capacity, develop new potash grades and specifications, and scale up the production of specialty and water-soluble fertilizers. He noted that product diversification allows the company to meet varying customer requirements across international markets and provides greater flexibility in responding to shifts in global fertilizer markets.

He added that technical and advisory cooperation with the IFC could facilitate knowledge exchange in applying international environmental standards to industrial projects, improving energy and water efficiency, and reducing the company's carbon footprint.

Fakhoury expressed the IFC's interest in exploring cooperation opportunities with APC to support its expansion plans through financing and advisory expertise, aiming to enhance the company's competitiveness and solidify Jordan's position within global value chains.

//Petra// AF