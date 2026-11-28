MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned attacks by Israeli forces on healthcare facilities, health workers, and humanitarian aid personnel in the Gaza Strip.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X on Saturday, following the killing of two staff members of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, that the Israeli attacks were "outrageous and unacceptable," calling for an end to them.

MSF had announced that two of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on its clinic in Gaza City and that it would suspend medical activities at the facility starting on Sunday.

In a statement condemning the Israeli airstrike, MSF said the number of its staff members killed in Gaza since October 2023 had risen to 17.

The medical charity reiterated its calls for the protection of civilians, humanitarian workers, and healthcare facilities, as well as independent investigations into attacks targeting medical personnel and health facilities.

//Petra// AF