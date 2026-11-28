MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SSU, according to Ukrinform.

In particular, the 'Samara' linear production and control station in the Prosvet area of the Samara Oblast was struck. A fire broke out in its tank farm.

“This is one of the key hubs of the Russian company Transneft, where the Urals crude oil export blend is produced. Up to half of Russia's oil exports pass through this station,” the SSU noted.

Furthermore, 'Alpha' long-range drones struck another key facility in the aggressor country's oil transport system – the 'Nurlino' linear production and dispatch station in Bashkortostan. It is situated more than 1,200 km from the Ukrainian border and forms part of Transneft's main oil pipeline system, facilitating the transfer of significant volumes of Russian oil.

SSU drones also struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov Oblast, which is capable of processing up to 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. Explosions and a fire were reported in the vicinity of the facility.

Novoshakhtinskrefinery,pumping station in Samara region targeted for second time this week

It is noted that the Security Service of Ukraine continues to systematically reduce the Russian Federation's budget revenues from oil sales. This is one of the key sources of funding for the war waged by Russia. The disruption of oil refineries and oil pumping stations reduces the aggressor country's export capacity, deprives it of part of its oil revenues and makes it more difficult to supply its troops with fuel.

As reported by Ukrinform, information was circulating online that on the night of Saturday, 28 November, drones attacked several oil facilitie on Russian territory, including – for the second time in a week – the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery.