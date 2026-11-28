MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government has formally established the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University, with its headquarters to be located in Budgam district and a campus in Jammu.

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According to a notification issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on November 28, the university will come into existence with effect from November 30, 2026.

The notification, issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018, states that the government has exercised its powers under Section 3(1) of the Act to establish the university in the Union Territory.

It further specifies that the headquarters of the university will be at Budgam district, while its campus will be located in Jammu.

The notification was issued by Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Achal Sethi, by order of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to the Chief Minister's office, Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs, Higher Education Department, Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and other concerned authorities for information and necessary action.

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The notification was issued under government order number S.O. 332.