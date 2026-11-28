MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Nam Lee's new guide recommends starting about 3 months before stimulation, matching the roughly 85 days an egg takes to mature.

- Dr. Nam Lee, L.Ac., Ph.D., FABORMNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Women preparing for IVF often ask the same question: when should acupuncture start? Dr. Nam Lee, founder and clinical director of Lee Acupuncture in Newport Beach, has published a new patient guide that answers it directly, along with an honest look at what the research does and does not show.The short answer is about three months, or 12 weeks, before stimulation medications begin. An egg takes roughly 85 days to mature before ovulation, so the eggs collected in an IVF cycle are growing during the months leading up to it. Patient resources from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine note that women are often advised to begin acupuncture three months before IVF."So many women ask me if it is too late when IVF is only a few weeks away," said Dr. Lee. "It is never too late to support your body. But when we start three months ahead, we are caring for the eggs during the whole window they are growing. In Traditional Chinese Medicine we talk about nourishing the Kidney and calming the Liver. In Western terms, that means supporting blood flow to the ovaries and uterus and helping the body come down from stress."What the research showsThe guide does not claim acupuncture replaces IVF or guarantees a pregnancy. Instead, it walks readers through the mixed evidence:- A 2018 trial published in JAMA followed 848 women and found no difference in live birth rates with three acupuncture sessions. A 2019 follow-up from the same research group found that women who received acupuncture reported less anxiety at embryo transfer.- A 2025 network meta-analysis of 22 randomized trials, published in Frontiers in Endocrinology, linked acupuncture with higher clinical pregnancy rates. The strongest results came when treatment lasted three months or more and included 20 or more sessions. The effect on live births was smaller and not statistically significant."I want patients to have the real picture," Dr. Lee said. "The research points to what I have seen in 24 years of practice. Timing matters, and the number of sessions matters."A clear schedule for patientsThe guide lays out the schedule Lee Acupuncture recommends: two to three visits a week in the months before transfer, treatment around transfer day, and twice-weekly visits through the end of the first trimester. For frozen embryo transfers, the clinic suggests starting four to six weeks ahead, with same-day transfer acupuncture, red light therapy (photobiomodulation), and TEAS available on transfer day. Women with less than three months before their cycle can still begin, with three visits a week.The full guide, including a week-by-week timeline and answers to 10 common questions about acupuncture and IVF, is available on the Lee Acupuncture website.About Dr. Nam Lee and Lee AcupunctureDr. Nam Lee, L.Ac., Ph.D., FABORM, is a Fellow of the Acupuncture and TCM Board of Reproductive Medicine and the author of "Stop Calling Me Infertile." She is the founder and clinical director of Lee Acupuncture, which has served Orange County since 2002. The clinic focuses on fertility, hormone health, and integrative women's care, blending Traditional Chinese Medicine with modern science. Lee Acupuncture accepts insurance and HSA/FSA cards and offers a free 15-minute discovery call.

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Newport Beach Fertility Acupuncturist Explains When to Start Acupuncture Before IVF News Provided By Lee Acupuncture, Inc. November 28, 2026, 18:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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