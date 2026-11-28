Redesigned website offers streamlined communication, mobile-friendly functionality, and enhanced resources for families across Fairfield, Westport, and Shelton.

- Leadership Team at Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning CentersFAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning Centers is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, providing families throughout Fairfield, Westport, and Shelton with a more modern, accessible, and mobile-friendly online experience. The new website reflects the school's ongoing commitment to making it easier for current and prospective families to explore programs, access important information, and stay connected with their local center.For more than 38 years, Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning Centers has provided high-quality early childhood education in a nurturing and engaging environment for infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children. As a family-owned organization with three Connecticut locations, the school has built its reputation on creating a welcoming community where children develop the confidence, curiosity, and foundational skills needed for lifelong learning.The redesigned website was developed with today's families in mind. Visitors can now more easily navigate program information, learn about each location, access school calendars and announcements, browse updated photo galleries, and submit inquiries or begin the registration process from any device. The site also includes dedicated pages for each campus and direct access to the school's mobile app, creating a more seamless experience for busy parents."Our new website represents an important step forward in how we connect with our families and community," said the leadership team at Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning Centers. "It reflects our continued commitment to accessibility, communication, and high-quality early childhood education across all three of our centers. We are excited to provide families with an easier, more informative way to stay connected with everything happening at Pumpkin Preschool."The website launch comes during a period of continued growth for the organization. Pumpkin Preschool has expanded enrollment opportunities, strengthened curriculum programming across all age groups, invested in professional development for its educators, and enhanced its facilities while continuing to build meaningful relationships with families throughout Fairfield County.The schools are also celebrating several significant milestones. In 2026, the Shelton location will mark its 25th anniversary, while the Fairfield center celebrates 39 years of serving local families. Earlier this year, the Westport location celebrated its 30th anniversary. In addition, the Fairfield center was recognized as Best Preschool in Fairfield County for three consecutive years from 2023 through 2025, while the Westport location earned Best Preschool in Westport for 2025. We are pleased to announce that Westport has now also received Best Preschool in Westport for 2026.Pumpkin Preschool continues to distinguish itself through its experienced, long-tenured educators, family-centered approach, and developmentally appropriate curriculum. The leadership team includes Executive Director Donnajean Pond, Fairfield Assistant Director and Curriculum Director Nicholas Pond, Shelton Director Melissa Zaccignini, Westport Director Katelyn Pond, Westport Assistant Director Heather Uva, and Executive Administrator Kristin Lewis. Together, they support classrooms designed to encourage independence, creativity, and confidence while ensuring children reach important developmental milestones through lesson plans aligned with the Connecticut Early Learning and Development Standards.One of the school's unique features is its mixed-age classroom model for children under the age of three. This approach allows children to remain with the same teachers and classmates for up to three years, creating strong relationships among educators, children, and families while fostering a sibling-like learning environment.Across its three locations, Pumpkin Preschool offers comprehensive early childhood education programs, including infant care, toddler development, preschool and Pre-K readiness, social-emotional learning, kindergarten preparation, enrichment programs in music, dance, and language, seasonal camps for children up to age eight, and monthly in-house educational events that introduce children to new cultures, careers, and experiences.Looking ahead, the organization plans to continue expanding enrichment opportunities, enhancing its curriculum with additional early literacy and STEAM experiences, increasing family engagement events, and providing even more educational resources for parents through its new online platform.About Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning CentersPumpkin Preschool Early Learning Centers is a family-owned early childhood education provider serving families in Fairfield, Westport, and Shelton, Connecticut. For more than 38 years, the organization has been committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment where children grow socially, emotionally, physically, and intellectually. Through strong partnerships with families and a focus on developmentally appropriate learning experiences, Pumpkin Preschool helps children build a solid foundation for lifelong success.

Michael Slimak

Pumpkin Preschool Early Learning Centers

+1 (203) 858-8428

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PUMPKIN PRESCHOOL EARLY LEARNING CENTERS LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO BETTER SERVE CONNECTICUT FAMILIES News Provided By SmartSites November 28, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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