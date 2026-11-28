MENAFN - IANS) Chhota Udepur (Gujarat), Nov 28 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday visited a diamond polishing unit in Kawant taluka of Chhota Udepur district, where he interacted with local artisans and tried his hand at diamond polishing, highlighting the role of small-scale industries in generating employment in the tribal region.

During his visit to the factory, Sanghavi spoke to the artisans about their working methods, daily routines, earnings and the facilities available at their workplace.

He also sat at a diamond polishing machine alongside the workers and learnt about the process of diamond faceting and polishing from them.

Appreciating their craftsmanship and hard work, Sanghavi said: "The diamond industry is providing young people in remote and tribal areas such as Kawant with opportunities to earn a livelihood close to their homes."

He also congratulated the factory management and artisans for their contribution to local employment.

Later, on the second day of his visit to Chhota Udepur, Sanghavi visited the residence of local leader Milanbhai Rathwa in Bekhadiya village of Kawant taluka, where he shared a traditional meal with the family and other local leaders.

Bekhadiya is recognised as an addiction-free village.

The visit also included an interaction with members of the tribal community over a meal featuring traditional local preparations, including dhebra, maize rotla, a mixed vegetable dish of brinjal, potatoes and pigeon pea seeds, fenugreek with pigeon pea seeds, cauliflower with pigeon pea seeds, red rice and dal, and kodri-based dishes. Freshly prepared bhajiyas, papad and puri were also served.

After the meal, the Deputy CM joined a traditional bhajan gathering organised by members of the community.

He sang the devotional hymn 'Om Namah Shivay' along with the villagers and the bhajan mandali, and also tried playing the drum.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi appreciated the villagers' efforts to maintain an addiction-free community. He said, "A person connected with bhajans and devotion never needs to resort to addiction."

The two engagements formed part of Sanghavi's outreach during his visit to the tribal belt, with interactions focusing on local livelihoods, traditional food and cultural practices.