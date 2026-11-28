MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 28 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that he was willing to let opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot serve first as prime minister in a proposed national unity government, offering to take the post of alternate prime minister at the start of its term.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Netanyahu said he was prepared to set aside the principle that the leader of the largest party should head the government, despite Likud having received about 250,000 more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar party, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Netanyahu called for accelerated negotiations to form a unity government, saying he expected the other side to make similar compromises. He also said agreements would be needed on issues including military conscription.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after the October 27 election left neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot's with a parliamentary majority. Eisenkot has until December 6 to assemble a government and can seek a 14-day extension.

Earlier, Eisenkot said that he intends to form a new government within the eight days remaining in his mandate, accusing Netanyahu's Likud party of conducting unity negotiations without any genuine intention of reaching an agreement.

In a social media post, Eisenkot said that the two sides had held five meetings over two weeks, but Likud allegedly refused to make concrete proposals or compromise on key issues, including removing far-right parties from the government, establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7, 2023 attack, and passing legislation requiring broader military service.

Eisenkot accused Likud of deliberately delaying negotiations to divide the opposition and force another election.

In response, Likud accused Eisenkot of conducting a political double game, claiming he was already assembling an alternative coalition, distributing ministerial portfolios and preparing to rely on Arab parties, which Likud described as supporters of terrorism.

On November 17, Israel's parliament elected a new speaker opposed to Netanyahu, giving Netanyahu's opponents control over the legislative agenda as talks to form a new government continued.

–IANS

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