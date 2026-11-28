MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (IANS) The Centre has allocated Rs 73 crore for the development of the birthplace of Shrimad Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji in Chhattisgarh, where a 15-acre site is being developed as a spiritual centre, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

Addressing the 'Vishwa Kalyan Mahotsav' in Vadodara through video conference on the 60th birth anniversary of Shashtpeethadhishwar Goswami 108 Shri Dwarkeshlalji Maharaj, Shah said the Chhattisgarh government would contribute an additional Rs 25 crore towards the project.

"The initiative, being undertaken through the Mahaprabhuji Pragatya Baithak Trust, was part of the Centre's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preserve and promote India's cultural, spiritual and historical heritage. The development would help strengthen the legacy of Vallabhacharya," he said.

Congratulating Maharajshri on completing 60 years, Shah described the occasion as one of“great joy and pride” for the entire Vallabh Sampradaya.

He said completing 60 years held special spiritual and religious significance in Sanatan tradition, as the calendar comprised a cycle of 60 Samvatsaras.

“When a spiritual practitioner, acharya or great personality completes this cycle, the spiritual consciousness, divine aura and tradition of values established through their life become beneficial for society,” Shah said, adding that the contributions of such personalities provided direction and inspiration to society.

He described the celebrations as an occasion that brought together the legacy of Shrimad Vallabhacharya Mahaprabhuji, whose tradition dates back more than 550 years, and efforts to strengthen and preserve the spiritual heritage of the Vallabh lineage.

Shah said Dwarkeshlalji Maharaj belonged to the 14th generation of the lineage of Shrimad Vallabhacharya and was the 13th Tilakayat in the tradition of Shri Yadunathji, the sixth son of Gusainji Maharaj.

"Through his work, Maharajshri had helped foster interest and faith in Hindu traditions, sects and Hinduism among young people, besides followers of the Vallabh Sampradaya," he said.

Referring to his academic background, Shah said Maharajshri had studied Sanskrit, Vedanta, literature, Nyaya Shastra and Mimamsa in Kashi and Vrindavan and received the title of Acharya.

"His knowledge of Gujarati, Hindi, English, Braj, Mewari and Urdu, besides Sanskrit, reflected his scholarship," he added.

Shah also highlighted Maharajshri's social service through the Vaishnav Innerfaith Pushtimargiya Organisation (VIPO), saying he had remained actively involved in extending assistance to poor and needy people.

He said Maharajshri had also worked to take the message of Vallabhacharya - that“the world is real, not an illusion” - to the masses.

"Through readings, discourses and guidance at 84 pilgrimage sites associated with Mahaprabhuji, he had propagated the principles of the Pushtimarg tradition and the messages of national unity, social harmony and spiritual awareness," Shah said.

Shah also referred to the significance of the 84 Baithakjis established at locations across the country through Bhagwat discourses and the Shodasha Granth authored by Mahaprabhuji, saying these had helped preserve the spiritual tradition and strengthen national unity.

Shah paid his respects to Maharajshri and extended his wishes for the success of the 60th birth anniversary celebrations.

Pujya Shri Ashray Kumarji, Pujya Shri Sharanam Kumar Maharaj, followers of Maharajshri and a large number of devotees of the Vallabh tradition attended the event.