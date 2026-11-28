MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A very strong El Niño is likely to bring wetter-than-average conditions across the Southwest, the South, and the East Coast

Alexandria, VA, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a winter storm hits, ice, snow, and deep cold can freeze pipes, break water mains, and knock out the power that keeps treatment plants running, leaving whole communities without safe water to drink. That's why people should plan and stock up on water now, well before the first big storm arrives, the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) says.

This winter could be a stormy one. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) 2026-2027 U.S. Winter Outlook, released October 15, a very strong El Niño is likely to bring wetter-than-average conditions across the Southwest, the South, and the East Coast from December through February.“A very strong El Niño will likely bring a southward and eastward shift to the jet stream for the contiguous U.S., which tilts the odds toward stormier weather across the South,” says Ken Graham, director of NOAA's National Weather Service.

“Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter,” Graham said.

“Choosing water first to meet your daily hydration needs is always a smart decision, and during winter storm season, it's an essential one,” says Matt Herrick, IBWA president and CEO.“Don't wait until a storm is on the way to check your supplies. Stock your emergency kit with bottled water now, so you're already prepared when it matters most.”

When the Taps Go Dry

Winter storms are hard on water systems. Frozen and broken water pipes, power outages at treatment plants, and sudden drops in water pressure from main breaks or surging demand can leave tap water unsafe to drink or stop it from flowing altogether.

Texas residents experienced this firsthand during a historic winter storm in February 2021. More than 1,180 public water systems in 160 counties reported disruptions affecting 14.6 million people, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). State officials linked the problems to lost electricity, frozen and broken pipes, and widespread faucet dripping driving down water pressure. Boil water notices advised residents to drink bottled water or boil their tap water. In Houston alone, the city and its partners distributed nearly 3 million bottles of water in a matter of days.

Bottled water is sealed, tested, and ready to use when you need it. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends buying commercially produced bottled water for emergency kits and storing it in its original sealed container in a cool, dark place.

How Much Water Do You Need?

FEMA recommends storing at least 1 gallon of water per person per day, for several days, for drinking and sanitation. Winter storms can leave families stuck at home without power for days at a time, so plan with that in mind. When calculating your household's needs, consider:



Children, nursing mothers, and people who are sick may need more water.

Medical needs can call for extra water for medications, wound care, and hygiene. Pets need safe drinking water too, so set aside extra water for them.

Emergency officials also recommend keeping a separate kit in your car with blankets, warm clothes, snacks, and bottled water in case you get stranded on icy roads.

Frozen water bottles can do double duty. Packed in a cooler or freezer, they help keep food and medicine cold during a power outage, and they provide drinking water once they thaw.

“There's no better time to check your emergency supplies than right now, before a storm is bearing down,” says Herrick.“Make sure you have enough bottled water, food, and other essentials to keep your family safe and comfortable until the power and water come back on.”

Cold Weather, Hidden Thirst

Hydration still matters once the storm passes. Many people drink less water in winter, partly because cold weather blunts the body's thirst response.

But even in the cooler months, the body keeps losing fluids. Julie Metos, a registered dietitian at the University of Utah, notes that we continue to lose water through breathing and perspiration in winter, but it's less noticeable than in warmer weather. WHY? Dry indoor and outdoor air adds to the problem. And when fighting a winter cold, the body needs even more fluids. Even a slight fever can increase fluid requirements, and staying hydrated helps thin mucus, making symptoms easier to manage, Metos says.

The effects of not drinking enough water can add up. Dehydration affects mental clarity and immune function, both of which are already under strain in winter, when germs spread more easily and shorter days leave people feeling tired. In fact, a loss of just 1-2% of body weight from dehydration can impact mood, energy, and alertness, often without people realizing why.

“Because people are less likely to feel thirsty in the winter, it's important to be mindful about regularly consuming water in order to stay well-hydrated throughout the day,” says Herrick.“It's also important to be mindful of your loved ones' drinking habits, particularly older adults, who often intentionally drink less so they make fewer trips to the restroom.”

A Resolution Americans Are Keeping

Plenty of Americans are already on board.“Drink more water” was the nation's number one food and beverage resolution for 2026, according to NIQ BASES Quick Question consumer surveys conducted between December 2025 and August 2026. Sixty-six percent of consumers planned to drink more water, and 56% followed through.

Now comes 2027. Bottled water has no calories, caffeine, sugar, or artificial colors or flavors, so it's an easy pick at holiday parties and a simple way to start January.

For more information about bottled water, visit .

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CONTACT: Jill Culora International Bottled Water Association 7036474609...