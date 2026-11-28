XTOOL announces lifetime free software updates for select D Series and INPLUS Series automotive diagnostic scanners, including models such as the D7, D8BT V3.0, IP900, and IP900BT.

XTOOL extends lifetime software updates to new and existing owners of eligible diagnostic scanners, eliminating annual software renewal fees.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XTOOL, a provider of professional automotive diagnostic solutions, today announced a major upgrade to its software update policy. Effective November 27, 2026, Lifetime Free Software Updates will be available for select XTOOL automotive diagnostic scanners, extending this benefit to both new customers and all existing owners of eligible models.Under the updated policy, customers who purchase eligible devices, as well as those who previously purchased them, will receive applicable software updates for the lifetime of their devices without paying annual software renewal fees. This change helps reduce long-term ownership costs and delivers greater value to professional automotive technicians, advanced DIY enthusiasts, and vehicle owners.The policy upgrade reinforces XTOOL's commitment to long-term customer support, helping users keep their diagnostic tools up to date as vehicle technologies and repair requirements continue to evolve.A Major Policy Upgrade: No More Annual Software Renewal FeesAs automotive technology continues to advance, regular software updates are essential to maintaining the diagnostic capabilities of automotive scan tools. To deliver greater long-term value, XTOOL is introducing Lifetime Free Software Updates for select 7-inch and 8-inch scan tool series.Eligible models include:D Series: D7, D7S, D7W, D7X, D7PRO, D7BT, D8 (V3.0), and D8BT (V3.0).INPLUS Series: IP819, IP900, and IP900BT.The updated policy covers both new and existing owners:●New Customers: Customers who purchase any of the eligible models listed above will receive Lifetime Free Software Updates, with no annual software renewal fees.●Existing Owners: Customers who previously purchased any of the eligible models will also receive Lifetime Free Software Updates. There is no need to purchase a new device or pay additional annual software renewal fees to receive this benefit.One Device. Lifetime Software Updates. This policy upgrade is designed to lower the long-term cost of ownership while helping users keep their diagnostic tools current with evolving vehicle technologies and service requirements.Supporting Existing Customers: Exclusive Customer Appreciation BenefitsXTOOL values the trust and continued support of its customers. By extending Lifetime Free Software Updates to all existing owners of eligible models, the company is ensuring that longtime customers can enjoy the same software update benefits as new buyers.In addition to this policy upgrade, XTOOL is preparing exclusive customer appreciation benefits for existing customers who recently purchased software renewal services. Customers with active paid software renewal subscriptions can contact XTOOL Customer Support to learn more about eligibility and redemption details. To help verify their purchases, customers should provide their device serial number and a screenshot of their software subscription or renewal purchase confirmation.Customer Support:...XTOOL remains committed to listening to customer feedback, continuously improving its products and services, and delivering lasting value to its global user community.Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save Up to 25.0% on Select Diagnostic ToolsAlongside its software update policy upgrade, XTOOL is offering limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon from November 19 through November 30, 2026. Four popular automotive diagnostic tablets are included in the promotion.Xtool Amazon CA – Featured Black Friday Deals● XTOOL D7 – Save 22.0%: A popular full-system bidirectional scan tool designed for professional automotive technicians and advanced DIY users. Sale Price: $469.00 (Regular Price: $599.00).● XTOOL IP919 PRO – Save 25.0%: A professional ECU programming & coding OBD2 scanner, featuring bidirectional control, AI-assisted topology mapping & enhanced hardware for automotive technicians and advanced DIY users. Sale Price: $1719.99 (Regular Price: $2299.00).Xtool Amazon UK – Featured Black Friday Deals● XTOOL D7 – Save 19.0%: A popular full-system bidirectional scan tool designed for professional automotive technicians and advanced DIY users. Sale Price: £322.99 (Regular Price: £399.99).● XTOOL D7S – Save 20.0%: Features AI-assisted, OE-level diagnostics, ECU coding, PMI, and 39 service functions. Sale Price: £351.49 (Regular Price: £439.00).● XTOOL D7W – Save 19.0%: A wireless bidirectional scan tool featuring ECU coding, more than 39 service functions, and broad vehicle coverage. Sale Price: £379.52 (Regular Price: £469.00).All promotional offers are available through Amazon. Actual prices, product availability, and promotional terms are subject to the applicable Amazon listings.About XTOOLXTOOL develops automotive diagnostic tools and software solutions for professional automotive technicians, advanced DIY enthusiasts, and everyday vehicle owners. Its product portfolio supports a wide range of diagnostic and repair needs, including OBD2 diagnostics, full-system scanning, bidirectional control, ECU coding, maintenance services, and other professional vehicle diagnostic functions.Through continuous product innovation, advanced diagnostic technology, and a customer-focused approach, XTOOL strives to make automotive diagnostics and vehicle maintenance more accessible, efficient, and reliable for users worldwide.Disclaimer: The Lifetime Free Software Updates policy takes effect November 27, 2026, and applies to new purchases and all previously purchased units of the specified eligible models. X1 is excluded from this policy and will receive an extended software update period under a separate arrangement. Certain third-party services may require additional fees. The promotional period runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026. Prices, discounts, and product availability are subject to change and are governed by the applicable Amazon listings and terms.

Karl Lee

Xtoolonline Technology Co, Ltd

+86 177 8877 4353

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XTOOL Announces Lifetime Free Software Updates for Select Diagnostic Scanners, Including Existing Devices News Provided By Xtoolonline Technology Co, Ltd November 28, 2026, 18:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology



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