A person directs her AI team, the idea behind SAIMY AI's Superpowers. (Illustration)

SAIMY AI introduces Superpower Creator and Publisher careers, a new category of jobs; AI Brain to follow ahead of 2027 Freedom Machine release

- Samy Montechristo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAIMY AI today announced the release of Superpowers, new human capabilities empowered by an AI team and designed to support personal aspirations and professional work as well as strengthen family and community life. The release coincides with the third anniversary of the company's Pro-Human AI mission, first announced on November 28, 2023.

SAIMY AI defines a Superpower by the ability a person gains rather than by machine performance. AI agents provide assistance, advice and implementation, while the person's goals, taste and judgment direct the work. Superpowers are available through the company's website at saimy.

The release comes as companies look to increase returns on their AI investments, with CEOs in The Conference Board's C-Suite Outlook 2026 survey naming enhancing AI expertise as their top AI focus. SAIMY AI argues that the challenge is less about the technology than about people. Superpowers are designed to address that challenge by giving each person an AI team they direct. In SAIMY AI's framework, an AI skill makes an agent more capable, while a Superpower makes a person more capable.

"The human is the point, and AI is just a support system," said Samy Montechristo, founder of SAIMY AI. "Three years ago, we introduced Pro-Human AI as our mission. Markets and public opinion have since converged on the importance of a human-centric approach. It is not enough for AI to help people do more. It must also solve for how individuals and families can participate in the value created by the emerging productivity revolution. Superpowers put that mission into practice."

The release also introduces Superpower Creators, individuals who develop and share Superpowers much as influencers build an audience, and Superpower Publishers, companies that build portfolios of Superpowers.

According to SAIMY AI, coaches, advisors and consultants are natural Superpower Publishers. The company says a Superpower does not replace their services but adds a new format for their expertise: much as a book extends an expert's reach in print, a Superpower delivers it as an interactive, agent-supported experience.

SAIMY AI views Superpower creation as an emerging industry: as software code becomes commoditized, the company argues, human expertise becomes the scarce asset, and creators and publishers are the ones who package it. While building full AI applications requires technical skill, the company says creating Superpowers draws on expertise people already have, opening participation in the AI economy to a much broader segment of the population. The model is intended to support creator ownership of the original instructions, workflows and materials developed for those offerings. As AI automates work traditionally performed by people, SAIMY AI sees Superpower Creators and Publishers as an entirely new category of jobs, and the first of several planned under its Pro-Human AI initiative.

SAIMY AI organizes its personal, professional and societal frameworks around what it calls the Three Laws of Pro-Human AI: AI must empower people, ensure livelihoods and expand ownership. The company applies these principles as design goals for increasing human capability, supporting meaningful work and widening participation in the value created through AI.

Superpowers are the first component of SAIMY AI's Freedom Machine. The system also includes an AI Brain, a living model of everything a person or company knows and how it works, from its people and conversations to its products and markets. The owner controls it and can carry it across AI providers. The third component is the Dream Company, an AI-native business blueprint SAIMY AI introduced on July 4, 2026. It is designed to help owners automate more of their operations while retaining control over how the business runs.

SAIMY AI plans to introduce the AI Brain as the next component, along with AI Brain Makers, a new category of jobs focused on building, maintaining and upgrading AI Brains for individuals and companies. SAIMY AI pairs each component it develops with new roles that people can take on independently, an approach the company says reflects its Three Laws of Pro-Human AI, including ensuring livelihoods. The company is previewing the Freedom Machine with partners ahead of its full release in 2027.

About SAIMY AI

SAIMY AI is a Pro-Human AI lab that creates frameworks and AI systems for personal, professional and societal empowerment.

Samantha Montechristo

SAIMY AI

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SAIMY AI - Pro-Human AI Superpowers

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SAIMY AI Launches Superpowers on Third Anniversary of Its Pro-Human AI Mission News Provided By american metaverse November 28, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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