MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on Saturday seized 30 cattle being smuggled from Bihar to Arunachal Pradesh and arrested six people near Galgalia in Bihar's Kishanganj district.

The seizure took place on National Highway 327 along a stretch close to the India-Nepal border that falls under the SSB's operational jurisdiction, roughly three kilometres from the international border.

"The operation took place between 8.35 am and 10.40 am after we received specific information about the illegal transportation of cattle. A special mobile check post was set up by a quick reaction team, and a heavy truck, bearing registration no. AS 01 HC 5596, was intercepted," an official said.

"Upon inspection of the vehicle, 16 cows and 14 calves were found loaded in an overcrowded and highly congested condition. The persons travelling in the vehicle failed to produce valid transportation permits, authorisation, or any other relevant documents required for the transportation of the cattle," the official added.

During questioning, those detained told officials that the cattle had been loaded at Maghole (Hajipur) in Vaishali district, Bihar, and were being ferried to Arunachal Pradesh via Darbhanga and Galgalia, claiming they were working as couriers.

Police identified the six arrested men as Paramanad Sahani (38) of Gandarpur in Samastipur, Adithya Kumar (19) of Barbona in Sonpur, Vaishali, Tuntun Kumar (22) of Chhapra, Vikram Kumar (23) of Chhapra, Basant Rai (21) of Sonpur, and Rahul Kumar (22) of Sonpur.

Officials suspect the cattle were bought at the ongoing Sonpur cattle fair and were headed to Arunachal Pradesh for slaughter. The six men, the cattle, the truck, four smartphones, and Rs 16,000 in cash were handed over to Galgalia police station for further legal proceedings.

"During interrogation, the apprehended persons disclosed the involvement of two other persons in the racket. They are Md Ejaz, of Dudangi Lohagara village in Bahadurganj, Kishanganj, Bihar, and Arman from Naxalbari in West Bengal," the official said.

According to officials, smugglers routinely use this corridor to traffic cattle from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to northeastern states including Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

"These animals were clearly meant for slaughter. Had they been purchased for rearing, there would have been proper documents," one official said.