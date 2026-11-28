MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday announced the constitution of its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, signalling the party's preparations for the crucial electoral battle in the state.

The decision was approved by Congress president and communicated through a press release issued by KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. According to the announcement, the Political Affairs Committee comprises 42 senior leaders and functionaries from Uttar Pradesh and the national leadership. Prominent members of Political Affairs Committee include Rajendra Pal Gautam, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Virender Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Kishori Lal Sharma, Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathor, Tanuj Punia, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ajay Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Brijlal Khabri, P. L. Punia, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Rashid Alvi, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Begum Noor Bano, Ravi Verma, Kunwar Danish Ali, Meem Afzal, Anil Shastri, Sanjay Kapoor and Pradeep Mathur.

Other members include Vivek Bansal, Mohd. Muqeem, Kamal Kishore Commando, Anugrah Narain Singh, Deepak Singh, Nakul Dubey, Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary, Afroz Khan, Anil Chaudhary, Nadeem Javed, Sohil Akhtar Ansari, Alok Prasad, Devendra Nishad and Manoj Yadav.

Also, the chief organiser of Congress Sevadal (UP), President of Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress unit (Western UP and Brij Zone), President, Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress (Western, Eastern and Central Zone), Working President, Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress (Central Zone) and President, Uttar Pradesh NSUI (Western, Eastern and Central Zone) will also be members of the committee.

The committee will also have ex-officio members: Supriya Shrinate, Jitendra Baghel, Manoj Tyagi, Raj Kumar Maurya, Sushil Kumar Pasi, Omveer Yadav, Avnish Kajla, Rahul Rajbhar, Vishwavijay Singh. Besides the treasurer, UPCC and AICC secretaries attached to the AICC in-charge, Uttar Pradesh, will also be ex-officio members.

The Pradesh Election Committee, with 37 members, will be headed by Aradhana Mishra Mona as Chairperson. Other members include Virender Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Kishori Lal Sharma, Imran Masood, Rakesh Rathor, Tanuj Punia, Ujjwal Raman Singh, Rajiv Shukla, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ajay Rai, Nirmal Khatri, Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Ajay Kumar Lallu, Brijlal Khabri, PL Punia, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Anil Shastri, Begum Noor Bano, Zafar Ali Naqvi, Mohd. Muqeem, Ravi Verma, Meem Afzal, Kamal Kishore Commando, Pradeep Mathur, Anugrah Narain Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Sohil Akhtar Ansari, Vivek Bansal, Deepak Singh, Bhagwati Prasad Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Haji Iqram Quraishi, Alok Prasad, Devendra Nishad and Supriya Shrinate.

The committees also include ex-officio members such as Jitendra Baghel, Manoj Tyagi, Raj Kumar Maurya, Sushil Kumar Pasi, Omveer Yadav, Avnish Kajla, Rahul Rajbhar and Vishwavijay Singh, besides other organisational representatives.

The new panels have been constituted with immediate effect as the Congress intensifies its preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.