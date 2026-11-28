MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Nov 28 (IANS) The 12th edition of the India-Sri Lanka joint military exercise 'Mitra Shakti 2026' concluded after two weeks of intensive joint training in sub-conventional operations, which included an exchange of operational experiences and knowledge on drones and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The exercise, which began on November 13, concluded with a formal closing ceremony at the Army Training School in Sri Lanka's Maduru Oya on November 26, according to the Sri Lanka Army.

"The 12th edition of Joint Military Exercise Mitra Shakti 2026 between the Indian Army and Sri Lanka Army successfully culminated after two weeks of intensive joint training in sub-conventional operations. The exercise included joint training on area ambushes, urban patrolling, convoy protection, roadblocks, crowd control and attack on a fortified area, along with an exchange of operational experiences and knowledge on drones and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)," the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

According to the ADGPI, the exercise further strengthened tactical proficiency, operational coordination and interoperability between the two armies.

"Throughout the two-week training programme, the Sri Lanka Army contingent, comprising 17 Officers and 153 Other Ranks, and the Indian Army contingent, comprising 19 Officers and 150 Other Ranks, operated seamlessly in complex Combat Team-level tactical operations. The closing addresses highlighted the long historical bond between the two nations, the importance of joint training in sub-conventional warfare, and the role of modern tactical drills in significantly enhancing interoperability, mutual understanding and regional security cooperation between the two forces," the Sri Lanka Army said.

Major General W.M.N.K.D. Bandara, Commander, Security Forces (East), Sri Lanka Army and Exercise Director, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest, while Brigadier A.S. Bains, Head of the Indian Delegation, and senior officers from both armies were also present.

"Senior military representatives from both delegations also exchanged commemorative mementoes, symbolising the enduring camaraderie and deep-rooted military diplomacy shared between the two friendly nations since the exercise's inception in 2012," the Sri Lanka Army stated.

Outstanding performers from both contingents were recognised with special awards and certificates of merit, and the Indian Army contingent departed from Sri Lanka on November 27, it added.

On November 23, the ADGPI said that contingents of the Indian Army and the Sri Lanka Army were training together to enhance joint capabilities for Counter-Terrorism operations in a semi-urban environment.

"Exercise 'MITRA SHAKTI' is an annual bilateral military exercise conducted alternately in India and Sri Lanka. The exercise provides an important platform for both armies to strengthen interoperability, exchange operational experiences and share best practices in the conduct of Counter Terrorism operations, while promoting mutual understanding and professional camaraderie," a Ministry of Defence statement had said.

Last year, the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army participated in the 11th edition of Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' in Karnataka's Belagavi from November 10 to 23.