New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Kurukshetra Knights are assembling an experienced and competitive unit for the second season of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL), with the franchise bringing together Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship star Naveen Goyat and former India captain and Asian Games gold medallist Anup Kumar.

In a significant acquisition at the KCL Season 2 auction, Naveen Goyat was signed by Kurukshetra Knights for Rs 15.2 lakh. The Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship star is expected to strengthen the franchise's raiding department with his attacking ability, experience and match temperament, according to a press release.

Adding further strength to the team's preparations is the appointment of Anup Kumar as head coach. A former captain of the Indian national team and Asian Games gold medallist, Anup brings extensive experience, tactical understanding and leadership to the coaching set-up. The combination of Goyat's attacking prowess and Anup Kumar's coaching experience is expected to make Kurukshetra Knights a formidable unit in the upcoming season.

While Goyat will look to make an impact on the mat, Anup's guidance will be crucial in building a disciplined and cohesive team. Franchise owner Sanchit Garg expressed confidence in the squad and said that the team management is optimistic about its prospects in KCL Season 2.“We are very positive about the team we have assembled for KCL Season 2. Naveen Goyat is an important addition to our squad, and having Anup Kumar as our coach gives the team valuable experience and direction. We want to build a side that competes with confidence, discipline and determination. We believe this combination can bring great results for Kurukshetra Knights,” Garg said.

The signing of Goyat for ₹15.2 lakh reflects the franchise's intent to strengthen its attacking options, while Anup Kumar's appointment brings an experienced voice to the dugout. The management will now look to bring the squad together and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming competition. With two prominent names of Indian kabaddi coming together, Kurukshetra Knights will be aiming to translate their experience and potential into strong performances in KCL Season 2. The franchise will look to make its presence felt as the competition unfolds. (ANI)