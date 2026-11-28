A 15-year-old girl was rescued from the Ganga Canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar after her father and stepmother allegedly pushed her into the water in an attempt to kill her, police said. The two reportedly left the spot believing that the girl had died. The incident took place in the Bhoppa police station area on the night of November 27. The girl was saved after a police patrol heard her cries for help and found her trapped among bushes near the canal.

Police said the accused, identified as Faisal and his wife, Saya Haseen, have been arrested. Faisal is a history-sheeter, according to the police, reported Aaj Tak.

मुजफ्फरनगर: नाबालिग बेटी को गंग नहर में धक्का देने का आरोप, पिता फैसल और सौतेली मां साया हसीन गिरफ्तार। गश्त कर रही पुलिस ने बच्ची की आवाज सुनकर समय रहते नहर से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज, दोनों आरोपियों को जेल भेजा गया। सीओ भोपा ने दी मामले की जानकारी।

#Muzaffarnagar #UPPolice #Bhopа #CrimeNews #UPNews

— India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) November 28, 2026

Police Hear Girl Crying For Help Near Canal

According to the police, the incident came to light at around 10 pm on November 27, when the Jolly police outpost in-charge was patrolling the area with a team.

The officers heard someone shouting "help, help" from the direction of the Ganga Canal. They rushed towards the spot and found a girl, around 15 years old, struggling to stay above the water by holding on to a tree.

She was trapped in the canal and was calling for help. The police team, with the assistance of a woman police officer, pulled her out safely.

The girl was given first aid before the police spoke to her about what had happened.

Girl Accuses Father And Stepmother Of Pushing Her

During questioning, the girl alleged that her father, Faisal, and stepmother, Saya Haseen, had pushed her into the canal with the intention of killing her. She told the police that the two left after assuming she had died.

The girl is a resident of Rudakali village, which falls under the Jolly outpost and Bhoppa police station area in Muzaffarnagar.

She also alleged that her father and stepmother had frequently beaten her. According to her account, the alleged attempt on her life took place amid this repeated abuse.

Circle Officer (CO) Bhoppa Radha Raman Singh confirmed that the police team heard the girl's cries during patrol and rescued her from the canal with the help of a woman officer.

Case Registered Under BNS And Juvenile Justice Act

Police registered a case against Faisal and Saya Haseen on the basis of the girl's complaint. The charges include Section 109, relating to attempt to murder, Section 115(2) and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The police said both accused have been arrested and legal proceedings are under way.

Faisal is a history-sheeter, according to the police. The girl survived after the patrolling team heard her cries and reached the canal in time.

The allegations against the father and stepmother are being investigated by the police.