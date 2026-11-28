Ogden, UT, Nov. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The liquid dietary supplement features chromium picolinate, botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds, with published labelling detailing its formulation and serving information.

Honeurix introduces Honeurix Drops, a multi-ingredient liquid dietary supplement formulated for individuals interested in incorporating dietary supplements into their everyday brain wellness routines. According to the supplied Supplement Facts label, the formulation contains chromium picolinate alongside a 21-ingredient proprietary blend consisting of botanical extracts, amino acids and other dietary compounds.

The introduction of Honeurix provides an opportunity to examine the composition of multi-ingredient liquid supplements and the importance of formulation transparency, ingredient identification and responsible supplementation. The product label identifies a serving size of 1 millilitre, with 30 servings per container.

Honeurix Drops contain 7 micrograms of chromium per serving, representing 20 percent of the established Daily Value, alongside a proprietary blend totaling 15.47 milligrams per serving. The formulation includes ingredients such as maca root, grape seed, guarana seed, green tea leaf, Panax ginseng, L-tyrosine, gamma aminobutyric acid and L-tryptophan.

The announcement focuses on the declared composition of Honeurix, its liquid delivery format, ingredient characteristics and considerations relevant to individuals evaluating dietary supplements within broader wellness routines.









Honeurix Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Honeurix is presented as a liquid dietary supplement

The liquid format distinguishes the product's method of administration from conventional capsules, tablets and powdered supplements. However, the delivery format alone does not establish differences in absorption, effectiveness or clinical outcomes.

Honeurix Drops are packaged to provide 30 servings, with each serving measured at 1 milliliter. This standardized serving information allows consumers to identify the quantity associated with the nutritional declarations on the product label.

The Honeurix formulation includes botanical ingredients derived from roots, leaves, seeds and fruits. It also contains amino acids and related compounds that have been examined in various areas of nutritional and physiological research.

The presence of these ingredients does not establish that the finished Honeurix product improves memory, concentration, cognitive performance or neurological health. Such conclusions would require appropriate clinical investigations involving the complete formulation.

The product's stated brain wellness positioning should therefore be understood within the broader context of dietary supplementation rather than as a medical treatment or a demonstrated cognitive intervention.

Honeurix Supplement Facts and Nutritional Information

According to the supplied Honeurix Supplement Facts panel, each serving contains zero calories, chromium picolinate and a multi-ingredient proprietary blend.

Supplement Facts

Nutrient Amount Per Serving % Daily Value Serving Size 1 mL - Servings Per Container 30 - Calories 0 - Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) 7 mcg 20% Proprietary Blend 15.47 mg †

† Daily Value has not been established.

The Honeurix label also states that the product is not a significant source of saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, dietary fiber, total sugars, added sugars, protein, vitamin D, calcium, iron or potassium.

Chromium is the only ingredient on the supplied panel with an individually declared quantity and percentage Daily Value. The remaining 21 ingredients are identified collectively under the proprietary blend.

Although Honeurix Drops

Honeurix Ingredients: Complete 21-Ingredient Proprietary Blend

The Honeurix proprietary blend contains botanical extracts, amino acids and other compounds. The following descriptions explain their general characteristics without attributing unverified health outcomes to the finished supplement.

1. Maca Root Extract (Lepidium meyenii)

Maca is a plant traditionally cultivated in the Andean region of South America. Its root contains naturally occurring carbohydrates and various plant compounds. Maca has been examined in nutritional research involving general wellness and physiological functions.

2. African Mango Seed Extract (Irvingia gabonensis)

African mango is a tropical plant native to parts of Africa. Its seeds contain plant-derived compounds that have been investigated in nutritional research, particularly in relation to metabolic processes.

3. Grape Seed Extract (Vitis vinifera)

Grape seed extract contains polyphenolic compounds, including proanthocyanidins. These compounds have been studied in research concerning antioxidant activity and various physiological processes.

4. Guarana Seed Extract (Paullinia cupana)

Guarana is a botanical ingredient naturally associated with caffeine. Researchers have investigated guarana and caffeine in relation to alertness and attention. The supplied Honeurix label does not specify its caffeine content.

5. Eleuthero Root Extract (Eleutherococcus senticosus)

Eleuthero is a plant used in traditional botanical preparations. Scientific investigations have examined its constituents in relation to physiological responses to stress and fatigue, although findings vary.

6. Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract

Astragalus is a botanical ingredient with a history of use in traditional Chinese herbal practices. Its root contains several classes of plant compounds, including polysaccharides and saponins.

7. Green Tea Leaf Extract

Green tea leaf extract is derived from Camellia sinensis and may contain catechins, caffeine and other naturally occurring compounds. The specific catechin and caffeine concentrations in Honeurix Drops are not disclosed.

8. Gymnema Sylvestre Leaf Extract

Gymnema sylvestre is a botanical ingredient traditionally associated with herbal preparations. Its naturally occurring compounds have been examined in research involving glucose metabolism and taste perception.

9. Forskolii Root Extract (Coleus forskohlii)

Coleus forskohlii contains forskolin, a compound studied for its relationship with cellular signaling pathways. The supplied label does not identify the concentration of forskolin in the extract.

10. Cayenne Pepper Fruit Extract (Capsicum annuum)

Cayenne pepper contains naturally occurring capsaicinoids. These compounds have been investigated in research involving sensory responses, metabolism and other physiological processes.

11. Grapefruit Seed Extract (Citrus paradisi)

Grapefruit seed extract is derived from the seeds of grapefruit. Its chemical composition can vary depending on extraction and processing methods. Ingredient-specific standardization information is not provided on the Honeurix label.

12. Ginseng Root Extract (Panax ginseng)

Panax ginseng contains plant compounds known as ginsenosides. Research has examined ginseng in relation to fatigue, cognitive performance and other physiological functions, with results varying across preparations and study designs.

13. Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry ketones are aromatic compounds associated with raspberries and certain other fruits. Their inclusion in dietary supplements has generated research interest, although evidence supporting specific human health outcomes remains limited.

14. L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is an amino acid involved in several normal physiological processes. It participates in nitrogen transport and serves as a metabolic substrate for certain cells.

15. L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid involved in the body's production of catecholamines, including dopamine and norepinephrine. Its biological role does not establish that supplementation through Honeurix produces measurable cognitive benefits.

16. L-Arginine

L-arginine is an amino acid involved in protein synthesis and nitric oxide production. Research has examined its role in normal physiological signaling and circulation-related processes.

17. Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is an amino acid associated with the synthesis of carnosine. It has primarily been investigated in exercise physiology and muscular performance research.

18. Monoammonium Glycyrrhizinate

Monoammonium glycyrrhizinate is a compound derived from glycyrrhizic acid, which is associated with licorice root. Its safety considerations may depend on the quantity consumed and individual health circumstances.

19. GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid)

Gamma aminobutyric acid is a naturally occurring inhibitory neurotransmitter within the nervous system. Research into orally administered GABA continues, particularly concerning absorption and potential physiological effects.

20. L-Tryptophan

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis and the body's production of serotonin and melatonin. Its presence in a dietary supplement does not establish improvements in mood, sleep or cognition.

21. L-Carnitine HCl

L-carnitine participates in the transportation of fatty acids within cellular energy metabolism. Honeurix contains the hydrochloride form of this compound as part of its proprietary blend.

Chromium Picolinate in the Honeurix Formulation

Chromium is listed separately from the proprietary blend in Honeurix Drops. Each serving provides 7 micrograms of chromium in the form of chromium picolinate, representing 20 percent of the Daily Value.

Chromium has been studied in connection with insulin action and carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements provides information concerning chromium intake, nutritional requirements and limitations in the available research.

The inclusion of chromium in Honeurix represents a declared nutritional component of the formulation. It should not be interpreted as evidence that the product improves brain function, prevents cognitive decline or treats metabolic disorders.

The declared quantity provides consumers with a measurable reference when reviewing their overall dietary supplement intake.

Individuals using multiple supplements containing chromium may wish to consider their combined intake and discuss supplementation with a qualified healthcare professional when appropriate.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The ingredients included in Honeurix represent several categories of compounds examined in nutritional and physiological research. These include plant-derived polyphenols, amino acids, botanical extracts and mineral compounds.

Certain ingredients, including L-tyrosine, Panax ginseng, guarana and green tea, have been investigated in studies involving attention, fatigue, alertness and cognitive processes.

However, research findings involving individual ingredients cannot automatically be applied to a multi-ingredient supplement.

Clinical studies frequently use specific ingredient quantities, standardized extracts, controlled administration schedules and defined participant populations. Differences in these factors can influence research outcomes and limit comparisons between formulations.

The Honeurix proprietary blend totals

Furthermore, the supplied product information does not include clinical trial results evaluating Honeurix Drops as a complete formulation.

The distinction between ingredient-level research and finished-product evidence remains important when evaluating dietary supplements associated with cognitive wellness.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health and the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements provide educational resources concerning botanical ingredients, nutritional supplements and scientific evidence.

These resources offer general ingredient information and should not be interpreted as endorsements of Honeurix.

Honeurix and Everyday Brain Wellness Considerations

Brain wellness encompasses multiple aspects of everyday health, including adequate nutrition, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep, social engagement and appropriate management of existing medical conditions.

Dietary supplements represent one category of products that individuals may consider within these broader routines.

Honeurix Drops are positioned within the dietary supplement category rather than as a pharmaceutical intervention. The formulation includes compounds with established biological roles alongside botanical ingredients that remain subjects of ongoing research.

Nevertheless, the presence of these compounds does not demonstrate that Honeurix improves memory, attention, learning ability or mental clarity.

Individuals experiencing persistent memory difficulties, confusion, changes in concentration or other neurological symptoms should seek appropriate medical evaluation rather than relying on dietary supplementation.

Responsible communication concerning brain wellness requires distinguishing general nutritional information from clinically established treatment outcomes.

Other Ingredients Included in Honeurix Drops

In addition to chromium and the proprietary blend, the supplied Honeurix label identifies six other ingredients:



Water

Natural flavors

Potassium sorbate

Stevia

Xylitol Citrus extract

These ingredients are listed separately from the proprietary blend.

Water serves as a common base for liquid formulations, while natural flavors and sweetening ingredients may contribute to the product's taste characteristics.

Potassium sorbate is commonly used as a preservative in food and supplement formulations. Stevia and xylitol are sweetening ingredients used in various consumer products.

The Honeurix Supplement Facts panel declares zero calories per serving. The quantities of the individual additional ingredients are not specified in the supplied information.

Consumers with ingredient sensitivities should review the complete label and obtain additional formulation information when necessary.

Liquid Format and Serving Information

Honeurix is formulated as a liquid dietary supplement

Each container provides 30 servings according to the product label. Serving information establishes the quantity associated with the declared nutritional composition but does not independently establish the recommended frequency of administration.

Consumers should consult the complete Honeurix packaging for directions concerning administration, storage and handling.

The supplied Supplement Facts panel does not specify whether the liquid should be consumed directly, diluted in water or administered at a particular time of day.

Consequently, administration instructions beyond the declared serving size cannot be established from the available information.

The liquid delivery format also should not be interpreted as evidence of superior absorption or greater effectiveness without appropriate comparative research.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Responsible supplement use involves understanding ingredient composition, potential interactions, serving information and individual health circumstances.

Honeurix Drops contain several botanical extracts and amino acids that may warrant additional consideration for individuals taking prescription medications or managing existing medical conditions.

Guarana and green tea may contribute naturally occurring caffeine. However, the total caffeine content of Honeurix is not specified on the supplied label.

Ingredients such as chromium, gymnema and ginseng may warrant particular consideration among individuals taking medications that affect blood glucose.

L-tryptophan may interact with medications that influence serotonin activity. Licorice-derived compounds may also present safety considerations involving blood pressure, potassium balance and medication interactions.

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, children and people with existing medical conditions should obtain professional guidance before using multi-ingredient supplements.

Individuals should not discontinue prescribed medications or replace established medical treatments with Honeurix or other dietary supplements.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration explains that dietary supplements are generally not approved for safety and effectiveness before being marketed. Manufacturers remain responsible for applicable safety and labeling requirements.

The supplied Honeurix label does not independently establish regulatory compliance, manufacturing quality or finished-product safety.

Honeurix Label Information and Formulation Transparency

The Supplement Facts panel provides information concerning the serving size, number of servings, chromium content and total proprietary blend weight.

The label also identifies certain botanical extracts as sourced from concentrates with 20:1 or 10:1 extract equivalents.

These ratios describe relationships between starting botanical material and concentrated extracts. They do not independently establish clinical potency, standardized active compound concentrations or therapeutic effectiveness.

For Honeurix, the combined proprietary blend weight is declared as 15.47 milligrams. Individual ingredient quantities remain undisclosed.

Additional information that could assist consumers and healthcare professionals in evaluating the formulation includes ingredient-specific quantities, extract standardization, caffeine content, manufacturing information and independent laboratory testing documentation.

The availability of such information would allow a more detailed assessment of the formulation's characteristics and its relationship to existing nutritional research.

Honeurix Drops Availability and Introduction Information

The introduction of Honeurix centers on its declared formulation, liquid supplement format and published nutritional information.

The product label provides a reference for consumers seeking to understand the ingredients included in the supplement and the quantities disclosed per serving.

Specific distribution arrangements, geographic availability, manufacturing locations and commercial launch dates have not been independently established from the supplied product information.

Further announcements concerning these matters should be supported by verified documentation from an authorized company representative.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Honeurix?

Honeurix is a liquid dietary supplement

What are Honeurix Drops intended for?

The product is positioned for everyday brain wellness routines. The supplied information does not establish clinically demonstrated cognitive benefits.

How many ingredients are included in the formulation?

The proprietary blend contains 21 ingredients. Chromium is listed separately, bringing the total number of declared active formulation components to 22.

What is the serving size?

The Honeurix label identifies a serving size of 1 milliliter, with 30 servings per container.

How much chromium does the product contain?

Each serving provides 7 micrograms of chromium as chromium picolinate, representing 20 percent of the Daily Value.

What is the total proprietary blend quantity?

The proprietary blend contains a combined 15.47 milligrams per serving. Individual ingredient quantities are not disclosed.

Does Honeurix contain caffeine?

The formulation contains guarana and green tea extracts, which may contain naturally occurring caffeine. The total caffeine quantity is not specified.

Has Honeurix been clinically studied?

The supplied product information does not include clinical trials evaluating the complete formulation. Ingredient-level studies do not establish finished-product effectiveness.

Is Honeurix a treatment for neurological conditions?

No. Honeurix is presented as a dietary supplement and should not be considered a treatment for neurological conditions or a substitute for professional medical care.

Can Honeurix be combined with other supplements?

Potential interactions and overlapping ingredients should be considered. Individuals taking medications or multiple dietary supplements should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

About Honeurix

Honeurix is a dietary supplement product presented in a liquid format containing chromium picolinate and a 21-ingredient proprietary blend.

The supplied product labeling identifies its botanical extracts, amino acids, additional compounds, serving size and nutritional composition.

The introduction of Honeurix provides a basis for discussing formulation transparency, responsible supplementation and the distinction between ingredient research and finished-product evidence.