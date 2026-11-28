ProCogians with Visionary Honorable Minister Evan Solomon

Group Photo with Honorable Minister Evan Solomon

From right to left: Mehar Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO of ProCogia; the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation; and Aleem Ahmad of ProCogia, at the AI Compute Access Fund announcement in Toronto on November 26,

Selected by the Government of Canada among 45 companies nationwide, ProCogia will accelerate the development & commercialization of enterprise-grade agentic AI

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ProCogia, a Vancouver-based, wholly Canadian-owned AI venture studio, has been awarded funding through the Government of Canada's AI Compute Access Fund following a highly competitive nationwide selection process. The non-repayable contribution will support the development and commercialization of enterprise-grade agentic AI technology, combining intelligent workflow automation with enterprise governance and human oversight.Following an initial nationwide call that attracted 1,344 proposals, ProCogia is among 45 Canadian companies recognized in the latest federal funding announcement, collectively receiving more than $52 million in support.ProCogia's leadership attended the announcement on November 26 at the University of Toronto's Schwartz Reisman Innovation Campus, where the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, announced a $700 million expansion of the Fund, bringing its total value to $1 billion under Canada's National AI Strategy, AI for All. Total funding commitments now exceed $118 million across 89 Canadian companies.ProCogia extends its sincere gratitude to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Minister Solomon and the AI Compute Access Fund team for their support and commitment to advancing Canadian AI innovation and global competitiveness.Advancing Canadian AI Innovation and Sovereignty:With this federal support, ProCogia will further expand its existing AI research and development capabilities, advancing the training, evaluation and scaling of its agentic AI technology, primarily using Canadian compute infrastructure. Expanded access to high-performance computing will help shorten innovation cycles, deepen technical capabilities and accelerate commercialization.As part of its broader innovation strategy, ProCogia is committed to advancing Canadian AI sovereignty, contributing to the development and adoption of Canadian foundation models, and building globally competitive AI technologies and intellectual property in Canada.Leadership perspective:“Canadian ideas need Canadian computing power. Canadian companies are developing AI that can help detect disease earlier, improve access to home care and keep critical networks running. This fund helps them build and scale those solutions here at home. By encouraging more companies to use Canadian computing providers, we are also helping create the demand that supports investment in infrastructure owned, operated and governed in Canada.”- The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation (Government of Canada news release, November 26, 2026 )“Canada has the talent and technical expertise to build globally competitive AI companies. Access to scalable computing infrastructure is critical to translating that potential into commercial innovation. This investment accelerates our ability to develop enterprise-ready AI solutions that bring together intelligent automation, governance and human accountability. Our ambition is to build in Canada and compete globally.”- Mehar Pratap Singh, Founder & CEO, ProCogia“The next phase of enterprise AI is not about building more prototypes. It is about moving intelligent systems into production with the reliability, governance and human accountability that enterprises demand. Access to scalable compute accelerates our ability to engineer, validate and commercialize AI solutions that deliver measurable business value.”- Nammn Joshii, Director of AI Consulting, ProCogia“Access to affordable, scalable compute improves the economics of AI innovation. This federal investment enables us to accelerate research, reduce barriers to commercialization and bring Canadian-built AI solutions to global markets faster. We recognize the responsibility that comes with public investment and are committed to disciplined capital allocation, sustainable growth and creating lasting economic value for Canada.”- Aleem Ahmad, ProCogiaAbout ProCogia: ProCogia is a wholly Canadian-owned company based in Vancouver, operating through an integrated AI venture studio model that combines enterprise consulting, applied AI research, product engineering and commercialization. With more than a decade of experience across life sciences, financial services and the public sector, ProCogia transforms complex enterprise challenges into proprietary, scalable AI technologies that enable responsible adoption and deliver measurable business value.Related links: ISED backgrounder: 45 recipient companiesThis project is supported by the Government of Canada through the AI Compute Access Fund.Ce projet est financé par le gouvernement du Canada dans le cadre du Fonds d'accès à une capacité de calcul pour l'IA.

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ProCogia Recognized Amongst the Top AI Innovators in Canada's Landmark $1 Billion Initiative News Provided By ProCogia November 28, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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