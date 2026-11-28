MENAFN - IANS) London, Nov 28 (IANS) Armed individuals have left a cargo ship they hijacked earlier Saturday in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that the crew are safe, and the vessel is heading to its next port of call.

According to the ship's master, the armed individuals boarded the vessel at 0630 GMT, about 64 nautical miles (119 km) southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, and took control of it, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In a separate advisory, a British maritime security firm identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged container ship Marsa Virgo, saying that the crew took refuge in the ship's citadel during the hijacking and regained control of the vessel after the armed individuals left.

The UKMTO advised vessels in the area to proceed with caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

The Gulf of Aden connects to the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and lies on a major shipping route between Asia and Europe. Several merchant ships have been attacked or hijacked in the Gulf of Aden and nearby waters in recent months.

In July, a chemical tanker, identified as the Asana, was believed to have been hijacked by armed assailants while transiting the Gulf of Aden off Yemen's southern coast, a Yemeni Coast Guard source told Xinhua news agency.

"Initial information suggests the incident is more likely related to piracy, but investigations are still underway," the source had said.

The UKMTO had then said that the vessel, while transiting east through the Gulf of Aden, had been "boarded by unauthorized personnel" some 65 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port city of Mukalla.

The incident highlighted persistent security concerns in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where commercial vessels have faced a series of attacks, attempted boardings and piracy-related incidents.

In June, a container vessel came under attack from a small armed skiff south of Yemen's coast, according to the UKMTO.