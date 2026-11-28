MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) The Gujarat government has given in-principle approval to a Rs 103.46-crore pipeline project to connect the Sani reservoir and Gadhki pump house under the third phase of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme, aiming to reduce water losses and improve water security in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the decision during a review meeting with district officials at the Circuit House in Devbhumi Dwarka on Saturday, following his visit to the district.

The decision was taken after reviewing development works and relief measures being implemented in response to the prevailing scarcity situation.

The project, under SAUNI Yojana Phase 3, Link 1 (Package 5), involves laying a closed pipeline from Vijlapar to Sani Dam and onwards to the Gadhki pump house.

The proposed pipeline will be around 30 km long, according to the state government's announcement.

At present, Narmada water supplied from the Pipartoda pump house reaches Vijlapar village before flowing through an around 35-km stretch of an open riverbed to Sani Dam.

During this journey, a considerable quantity of water is lost through seepage into the ground, evaporation and the filling of check dams along the route.

The closed pipeline is intended to address these losses and ensure that more Narmada water reaches the reservoir.

Since the system will operate through gravity, water can be transported more quickly without additional electricity or pumping costs.

The saved water will also directly benefit the Shetha Bhadthari reservoir located along the route.

According to Chief Minister Patel, the project will provide lasting benefits to farmers and residents of Vijlapar, Keshod, Bhadthar, Rajpar, Chur, Madi, Kanakpar, Siddhpur, Movana, Suryavadar and Jepur, among other surrounding villages.

It is expected to improve the availability of water for irrigation and drinking purposes while also helping raise groundwater levels.

The additional storage of Narmada water is expected to strengthen the district's water security, particularly during periods of drought and below-normal rainfall.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the relief measures being undertaken in the district to support livestock and rural households during the scarcity period.

Sixteen fodder depots have been established across the district's talukas, providing fodder at subsidised rates to more than 2.32 lakh livestock.

The administration has also made arrangements to ensure adequate drinking water supplies and planned 150 days of employment under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM-G) scheme.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Patel said: "The state government stood firmly with the district's residents and farmers during the difficult period and was committed to addressing their concerns with sensitivity."

He described the pipeline approval as an important step towards a permanent solution to the region's water problems.

Later in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Patel attended the annual get-together of members of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), where office-bearers and representatives of regional chambers and industry associations from across Gujarat welcomed and felicitated him.

The Chief Minister greeted the gathering and extended New Year wishes to those present.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, local MLAs, GCCI President Rajesh Gandhi, Senior Vice-President Jigish Doshi, Vice-President Hitesh Vasant, former President Sandeep Engineer, Secretary Navroz Tarapore, Himanshu Patel and Treasurer Dhruvil Patel were among those present, along with other office-bearers and prominent members of various associations.