MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 28 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday notified the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University with effect from November 30, 2026, setting up its headquarters in Budgam district and a campus in Jammu.

A notification issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Commissioner/Secretary stated that the university has been established under the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University Act, 2018, with Budgam designated as its headquarters and Jammu as a campus.

Announcing the move on X, the office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University from November 30, 2026, will feature its headquarters/main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu.

"This landmark initiative in higher education will enable students to pursue quality legal education within J&K, enhance their career prospects and build a highly skilled human resource base for the emerging knowledge economy," the Chief Minister's office posted.

National Conference spokesperson and MLA Tanvir Sadiq said on X that under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's leadership, Kashmir was finally getting its National Law University at Budgam while Jammu was also receiving a campus, benefiting both regions.

"To those now preaching discrimination, particularly PDP, spare us the selective outrage. When you were in government with the BJP, PC, IIT and IIM came to Jammu, but Kashmir was left without comparable institutions. You never dared to question that imbalance then," Sadiq said.

He added, "We refuse to be misled by your hypocrisy and politics of manufactured grievance. We will ensure the Jammu campus is fully functional and flourishes too. Our politics is about building institutions and creating opportunities, not pitting Jammu against Kashmir."

However, opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Budgam, Aga Muntazir, criticised the notification over the placement of the campus in Jammu.

"Established by an Act in 2018 for Kashmir, the National Law University is now being shifted to Jammu through the backdoor. Despite clear assurances on the floor of the House that Budgam would host the campus, the government has issued an order placing only its headquarters in Budgam while locating the actual campus in Jammu," Muntazir said.

Demanding a revision of the order, he added, "What kind of justice is this? This is a betrayal of Budgam and an injustice to Kashmir. Our demand is unequivocal: the main campus must be established in Budgam, with a satellite campus in Jammu. Amend the order. Kashmir cannot be expected to accept another broken promise."