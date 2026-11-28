A Tudor House Adventure

The paranormal entertainment series debuts January 29–30, 2027, with A Tudor House Adventure, bringing fans beyond the screen and inside the investigation.

- Charissa Lauren

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ghost City Tours, the world's largest ghost tour company, and Spark Live are joining forces to launch A Year of Fear, a yearlong paranormal entertainment series featuring some of the most recognizable personalities in paranormal television, exclusive investigations and immersive fan experiences at notoriously haunted destinations across the United States.

The series officially launches January 29–30, 2027, with A Tudor House Adventure, featuring Ghost Adventures stars Jay Wasley, paranormal investigator and filmmaker, and Patti Negri, internationally recognized psychic medium and award-winning television personality, at Tudor House and Bracken Fern Manor in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Combining Ghost City Tours' expertise in haunted tourism with Spark's filmmaking and streaming capabilities, the collaboration invites audiences to investigate alongside their favorite paranormal personalities in person or experience the investigations from anywhere in the world through global livestreaming.

Two Paranormal Television Stars. Two Infamously Haunted Locations.

Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Tudor House and Bracken Fern Manor are steeped in Prohibition-era history and reported paranormal activity. Both properties have previously been featured on Ghost Adventures.

Wasley and Negri will bring their extensive experience on Ghost Adventures and two distinctive approaches to exploring the unexplained, combining paranormal investigative techniques with intuitive and spiritual exploration.

A longtime star of Ghost Adventures, Wasley has spent more than 16 years investigating some of the world's most notoriously haunted locations as a core member of the hit paranormal television series. An accomplished filmmaker, producer, cinematographer and audio engineer with more than two decades of experience in film and television, Wasley's credits span feature films, documentaries, major network television productions and music videos. His paranormal entertainment credits extend to Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, The Haunted Museum and the documentary Demon House, for which he served as cinematographer and co-producer. Wasley is also a co-owner of Simple Equations Media, a Las Vegas-based production company and studio, furthering his passion for filmmaking, music and creative storytelling.

A longtime recurring star of Ghost Adventures, Negri has generated over one billion cumulative views across television and digital platforms. The internationally recognized psychic medium is a recipient of the Parapod Award for Best TV Psychic, host of the award-winning podcast The Witching Hour with Patti Negri, and bestselling author whose latest book, Dollcraft: A Witch's Guide to Poppet Magick & Haunted Dolls, is published by Llewellyn. Negri also garnered mainstream media attention for correctly predicting the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory at the iconic Winchester Mystery House.

Four exclusive investigation sessions will take place throughout the weekend, each featuring a one-hour Q&A, a one-hour meet-and-greet and photo experience, and a two-hour guided paranormal investigation. Guests will rotate through smaller groups across designated areas of both properties.

“It's such an amazing feeling to be able to do these events on so many levels. Every group brings different energy which makes each investigation unique, and to be able to give our incredible fans a chance to experience a bit of what we do is something I love to be able to give back to them. They've been so supportive of our careers over the years so it's so cool to be able to stand with them in a location and have these experiences together,” said Jay Wasley.

“Every location has its own energy, history and stories waiting to be discovered,” said Patti Negri.“I'm excited to explore these incredible locations alongside Jay and connect with everyone joining us, both in person and from around the world.”

General Admission and VIP investigation experiences will be available, with VIP guests receiving exclusive access to a secret-room investigation with Wasley and Negri. A separate Saturday afternoon meet-and-greet will also be offered.

A New Era of Paranormal Entertainment

Uniting destination travel, live production, prominent paranormal personalities and a passionate community, A Year of Fear represents an expansion of paranormal entertainment beyond traditional television and touring.

“We're giving fans the opportunity to investigate with people they've watched for years, while inviting audiences around the world to experience the anticipation with us, live,” said Serena DC, filmmaker and co-founder of Spark TV.

“Ghost City Tours has welcomed millions of guests over the years because people want to experience these places and their stories for themselves,” said Tim Nealon, founder and CEO of Ghost City Tours.“With Spark Live, we're bringing celebrity investigators and live broadcasting into that experience in a new way.”

“The paranormal industry has cultivated an incredibly passionate community, and we wanted to create something that brings that community together beyond conventions, television screens and social media,” said Charissa Lauren, Director of PR & Entertainment for Ghost City Tours and event organizer for the collaboration.“There is something incredibly exciting about creating experiences where the audience isn't simply watching the story unfold-they're part of it.”

Additional destinations, featured personalities, event dates and ticketing information for A Year of Fear will be announced through the official Ghost City Tours and Spark platforms.

About Spark Live and Spark

Spark Live brings audiences together through experiential events and live entertainment connected to Spark, a streaming platform exploring the paranormal, consciousness, UFOs, ancient mysteries and human potential through original programming, documentaries and immersive experiences. Visit sparktv and streamsparktv.

About Ghost City Tours

Founded in 2012 by Tim Nealon, Ghost City Tours is the world's largest ghost tour company, operating in more than 60 U.S. cities. A leader in haunted tourism and historically researched storytelling, the company continues to expand its presence in paranormal entertainment through original media productions, podcasts, creator partnerships and immersive live events. Visit ghostcitytours.

Media Inquiries

Charissa Lauren

Ghost City Tours

+1 412-565-9838

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ghost City Tours and Spark Live Launch 'A Year of Fear' Series with Ghost Adventures Stars Jay Wasley and Patti Negri News Provided By Ghost City Tours November 28, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.