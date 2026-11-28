The attorneys, Longwood office, phone number and web address stay the same as the firm adds the name of Nicholas Ravinet, who leads its federal habeas cases.

LONGWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ilabaca Law, PLLC, a bilingual law firm in Longwood, Florida, is now Ilabaca & Ravinet Law, PLLC. The new name, on file with the Florida Department of State, adds attorney Nicholas Ravinet, who leads the firm's federal court cases for people held in immigration detention, alongside founder Denisse C. Ilabaca.The firm began as an immigration practice led by Ilabaca, who is Board Certified in Immigration & Nationality Law by The Florida Bar. In early 2026 Ravinet began filing federal habeas corpus petitions for the firm's detained clients. Since then the firm has worked in two court systems: Ilabaca handles the immigration case and Ravinet handles the federal one.The firm said it added Ravinet's name because federal court work for detained clients is now part of what people come to it for.For clients, the change is in the name only. The firm's attorneys and staff, its office at 300 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Suite 305, its phone number, (407) 917-2087, its web address, ilabacalaw, and its logo all stay the same. Open cases continue with the same attorneys, and existing fee agreements remain in effect.Ravinet is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Law and has been a member of The Florida Bar since 2014. He is admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and to the U.S. District Courts for the Middle, Southern and Northern Districts of Florida, where habeas corpus petitions for people detained in the state are filed. A habeas petition asks a federal judge to decide whether a person's detention is lawful.Immigration judges were denying 66 percent of bond requests by the end of fiscal year 2026, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a research project that analyzes immigration court records.When bond is denied or unavailable in immigration court, a habeas petition in federal court can be the next step.Ilabaca continues to lead the immigration practice, which covers family-based green cards, adjustment of status, waivers and citizenship and takes clients from all 50 states. The firm holds a 4.9 rating from 166 reviews on Google.The firm's website also offers free tools in English and Spanish, including an adjustment of status eligibility checker, an immigration waiver pre-screener and a Florida inmate search that covers the state's 67 county jails and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee locator.A free pre-evaluation is available through the contact form at ilabacalaw or by phone at (407) 917-2087. This release is general information and is not legal advice.About Ilabaca & Ravinet Law, PLLCIlabaca & Ravinet Law, PLLC, formerly Ilabaca Law, PLLC, is a bilingual law firm in Longwood, Florida, whose attorneys have practiced in Florida since 2014. Attorney Denisse C. Ilabaca, Board Certified in Immigration & Nationality Law by The Florida Bar, represents clients nationwide in family-based green cards, adjustment of status, waivers, citizenship, DACA and work permits. Attorney Nicholas Ravinet files federal habeas corpus petitions for people held in immigration detention and is admitted in all three Florida federal districts and the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Se habla español.

Denisse Ilabaca

Ilabaca & Ravinet Law, PLLC

+1 407-917-2087

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Ilabaca Law Is Now Ilabaca & Ravinet Law After Adding Federal Court Practice News Provided By Ilabaca & Ravinet Law, PLLC November 28, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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