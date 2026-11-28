MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Westminster remodeler's Google profile reaches 63 reviews, with homeowners pointing to responsiveness, efficiency and fair quotes

- Jacob Long, Owner, Elite Property InnovationsWESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Property Innovations, a home remodeling company based in Westminster, has passed 60 reviews on its Google Business Profile while keeping a 5.0-star rating. As of Nov. 27, 2026, the profile shows 63 reviews. The count has grown steadily this fall: the profile listed 59 reviews in late September and 61 at the end of October, holding at 5.0 stars each time.Among the topics Google highlights across the company's reviews are responsiveness, efficiency and fair quotes. One Westminster homeowner, in a review featured on the company's website, wrote: "We have been so happy with our experience with Jacob and his company!"Those themes line up with how owner Jacob Long describes the company's standard of detailed, transparent estimates and clear, responsive communication. When a project uncovers unexpected conditions, Long says, the homeowner gets an honest conversation about what was found and how the project can move forward. He also counts a thorough final cleanup as part of that standard."Many contractors sell labor and materials. Elite Property Innovations sells confidence, accountability, communication, and a professionally managed remodeling experience," said Long.Arvada homeowners can find the services the company offers in their area on its Arvada home remodeling page. Anyone weighing a project can send photos of the space; the company replies with a rough quote, then schedules a consultation if the project is a good fit.For more information, visit epiinnovations or call (720) 655-2164.About Elite Property Innovations LLCElite Property Innovations LLC is a home remodeling company based in Westminster, Colorado. It focuses on kitchen and bathroom remodeling for homeowners in Westminster, Arvada, Broomfield and the Denver metro area, and also handles decks, roofing and exterior work. Every homeowner works with one point of contact, and the company manages every trade on the project. Financing is available through Hearth Financial.

Jacob Long

Elite Property Innovations LLC

+1 720-655-2164

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Elite Property Innovations Earns More Than 60 Google Reviews With a Perfect 5.0 Rating News Provided By KNGO Network LLC November 28, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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