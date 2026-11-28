Elite Property Innovations Earns More Than 60 Google Reviews With A Perfect 5.0 Rating
Among the topics Google highlights across the company's reviews are responsiveness, efficiency and fair quotes. One Westminster homeowner, in a review featured on the company's website, wrote: "We have been so happy with our experience with Jacob and his company!"
Those themes line up with how owner Jacob Long describes the company's standard of detailed, transparent estimates and clear, responsive communication. When a project uncovers unexpected conditions, Long says, the homeowner gets an honest conversation about what was found and how the project can move forward. He also counts a thorough final cleanup as part of that standard.
"Many contractors sell labor and materials. Elite Property Innovations sells confidence, accountability, communication, and a professionally managed remodeling experience," said Long.
Arvada homeowners can find the services the company offers in their area on its Arvada home remodeling page. Anyone weighing a project can send photos of the space; the company replies with a rough quote, then schedules a consultation if the project is a good fit.
For more information, visit epiinnovations or call (720) 655-2164.
About Elite Property Innovations LLC
Elite Property Innovations LLC is a home remodeling company based in Westminster, Colorado. It focuses on kitchen and bathroom remodeling for homeowners in Westminster, Arvada, Broomfield and the Denver metro area, and also handles decks, roofing and exterior work. Every homeowner works with one point of contact, and the company manages every trade on the project. Financing is available through Hearth Financial.
Jacob Long
Elite Property Innovations LLC
+1 720-655-2164
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