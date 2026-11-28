MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A Plastic or Vinyl Cover Can Cut Off the Airflow a Heat Pump Needs to Keep the House Warm on the Coldest Nights of the Year

- Jose Zavala, Owner, Mission Air ConditioningMCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Air Conditioning, a locally owned HVAC company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the wider Rio Grande Valley, is urging RGV homeowners to leave their heat pumps uncovered when a freeze is in the forecast. In a home heated by a heat pump, the outdoor unit is the part that heats the house in winter, and wrapping it can cut off the home's main source of heat on the coldest night of the year.Freezes are rare in the Valley, and they still happen. NOAA's 1991 to 2020 climate normals for McAllen Miller International Airport average fewer than one night a year at or below freezing. In February 2011, an ice storm across the region caused hundreds of accidents on iced bridges and thousands of power outages, and McAllen set record lows on two days that week, according to the National Weather Service office for the Rio Grande Valley. The same office called February 2021 "the first widespread killing freeze" in the Valley since December 1989.Lennox, which builds outdoor HVAC units, says heat pumps that run year-round "should never be covered." A heat pump moves heat from the outdoor air into the home, even in cold weather, and a plastic or vinyl cover blocks the airflow the unit needs. A full cover can also trap moisture against the unit, and Lennox says that moisture can lead to rust and damaged electronics. It can even leave the air under the cover colder than the air outside, which can freeze the unit's coils. The better move is to keep the area around the outdoor unit clear: pull back plants and mulch, keep at least 2 feet of clear space around the unit, and never chip ice off the coil with sharp tools or force."When a freeze is coming, the first thing people want to do is cover everything in the yard," said Jose Zavala, owner of Mission Air Conditioning. "If your house heats with a heat pump, leave that one alone. That outdoor unit is what's keeping your family warm, and it needs air to do it. Keep the plants back, don't worry about a little steam, and if it stops heating or the ice won't clear, that's the time to call somebody."Some frost on the outdoor unit during a cold snap is normal. The heat pump clears it with a defrost cycle that lasts a few minutes, and up to about 15. A cloud of steam may rise from the unit while it defrosts. Trane says that steam "is the ice melting and evaporating, and is perfectly normal." Steam is not a reason to cover the unit or shut it off.Trane advises calling an HVAC professional when a heat pump keeps switching into defrost mode, or when the defrost cycles last longer and longer while frost and ice start to cover the unit. Mission Air Conditioning works on heat pumps, heat strips, gas furnaces, and air conditioners, and homeowners who want their system checked before the next cold front can schedule a seasonal maintenance visit.About Mission Air ConditioningMission Air Conditioning is a locally owned HVAC and insulation company serving McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, and the Rio Grande Valley. Specializing in AC repair, AC replacement, HVAC maintenance, and spray foam insulation, Mission Air provides honest, no-pressure service to residential and light commercial customers across South Texas.

Jose Zavala

Mission Air Conditioning

+1 956-477-4967

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Mission Air Conditioning Urges RGV Homeowners Not to Cover Heat Pumps Ahead of Winter Freezes News Provided By KNGO Network LLC November 28, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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