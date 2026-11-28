RESURRECTION poster

The cast and crew of RESURRECTION

Megan Euker

Megan Euker's Artwork

Megan Euker Associate Producer on the RESURRECTION movie starring Joe Mantegna, Pat Girondi, Brian Connors recently submitted“For Your Awards Consideration.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired by a true story, RESURRECTION follows Patrick Girondi's real life struggle to save his son Rocco from a rare blood disease while confronting big Pharma, corporate greed, and a global system standing in the way. RESURRECTION is a powerful story of love, sacrifice, and determination, filmed in southern Italy and Los Angeles, directed by Brian Connors.Joe Mantegna is an American actor who has made over 200 film and TV appearances. He is also a producer, writer, and director, and is probably best known for his role as Joey Zasa in the Francis Ford Coppola epic The Godfather Part III (1990), in which he stars alongside Al Pacino and Andy Garcia.Joe has maintained a strong relationship with the playwright -turned- screenwriter-director David Mamet. They have collaborated on several projects also starred as David Rossi on the long running TV drama Criminal Minds. (2005-2026) Joe also voices Fat Tony on The SimpsonsPatrick Girondi is an Italian and American singer-songwriter, author, and founder of San Rocco Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on bringing a safe and accessible cure to Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia patients. Girondi has released seven music albums.Megan Euker, an Italian-American artist, two-time U.S. Fulbright recipient, and advocate for rare diseases, serves as associate producer and actress in Resurrection. Euker is Vice President of San Rocco Therapeutics, creative agent to Patrick Girondi, and an executive with San Rocco Productions. Her internationally exhibited artwork bridges fine art, science, and medical advocacy, with a particular focus on sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. Her sculpture, Orphan Dream, appears in Resurrection and is featured in the film's closing credits.Brian Connors has had a long career as an actor, which eventually evolved into writing, directing, and producing. Connors had the privilege and pleasure to create, direct and act alongside the late, legendary Ed Asner in ED ASNER, UNSCRIPTED and SENIOR ENTOURAGE starring Ed Asner, Mark Rydell, Helen Reddy, Charlie Robinson, Marion Ross, and a cameo appearance by Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis. Brian appeared in the movie, Hidden Gems, directed by Maclain Nelson. In the Disney film, McFarland, USA, directed by Niki Caro, Brian acted opposite Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Back in his New York City days, Connors worked on LAW & ORDER and LAW & ORDER SVU as well as many daytime dramas. He also appeared on stage in leading roles in regional theaters around the country, as well as NYC.Jared Safier is the sales agent for RESURRECTION as well as Connors' SENIOR ENTOURAGE and ED ASNER, UNSCRIPTED on which Dean Jamali was also a producer. Dean Jamali is currently writing a novel and he is the owner of Dynamic Life Health Services in Simi Valley CA. Brian Connors is represented by CESD Talent.

Brian Connors

Senior Entourage LLC

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Megan Euker supports RESURRECTION starring Joe Mantegna, Pat Girondi, Brian Connors for Your Awards Consideration News Provided By Senior Entourage LLC November 28, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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