MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 28 (IANS) Fencing work along the India-Myanmar border is progressing despite difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, Director General (DG) of Assam Rifles Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera said here on Saturday, while emphasising the force's intensified efforts to combat drug trafficking in the Northeast.

Acknowledging the challenges involved in completing the border fencing project, Lieutenant General Lakhera added that the work was taking time due to geographical difficulties and weather-related constraints, but the overall progress, particularly in Manipur, was satisfactory.

"Fencing takes time. The terrain is difficult and weather conditions also pose challenges. The work is progressing well, at least in Manipur," he told the media on the sidelines of a high-mast National Flag hoisting ceremony at the Headquarters of 21 Sector Assam Rifles in Agartala.

Four Northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) -- shares 1,643-km border with Myanmar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had earlier decided to erect fencing on the entire porous border, known for the smuggling of arms, ammunition, narcotics, illegal cross-border movement and various other contrabands, at a cost of Rs 31,000 crore.

On the growing threat of narcotics trafficking in the Northeast, the Assam Rifles DG said that anti-drug operations were an important responsibility entrusted to the force by the MHA, highlighting its achievements in tackling drug smuggling over the years.

"Anti-drug operations are a mandate given to us by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Our success over the last many years is a testimony to the role and duty we perform against drugs and drug smuggling," the Para-military force Chief added.

He said that Assam Rifles was working in close coordination with various law enforcement agencies, including the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and state police, to effectively tackle the menace of drug trafficking.

"We have to win over this menace because drugs will hollow out the country," Lieutenant General Lakhera said, calling for a collective fight against narcotics in line with the national objective of achieving a drug-free India.

Asked about the prevailing security situation in Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles supremo described it as "very good" and said the existing ceasefire arrangement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) had contributed to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

On the broader security challenges, including counter-insurgency operations and border management, Lieutenant General Lakhera said Assam Rifles personnel were trained to operate effectively even under difficult and challenging circumstances.

"Once you are in uniform, challenges will be there. We are trained to face challenges. Soldiers are meant to face them, and we overcome them by performing our duties," he added.

Referring to Tripura's geographical location and its vulnerability to drug trafficking routes in the Northeast, Lieutenant General Lakhera stressed that security and enforcement agencies alone could not effectively tackle the narcotics menace without active public participation and cooperation.

"The community has to come together. If the community, police and all of us work together, any challenge can be overcome," he said.

The Assam Rifles Chief's remarks underline the force's dual focus on strengthening border security and intensifying the fight against narcotics trafficking, while maintaining coordination with other security and enforcement agencies and seeking greater public participation to address the challenges facing the Northeast.

The Assam Rifles Director General on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness and ongoing activities of the paramilitary force during his visit to Agartala.

A Defence spokesman said that Lieutenant General Lakhera visited the Headquarters of 21 Sector Assam Rifles in Agartala and reviewed the force's operational preparedness and various ongoing activities.

During the visit, the Director General Lakhera interacted with Assam Rifles personnel and appreciated their professionalism, dedication and commitment towards maintaining peace and security in the region.