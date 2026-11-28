MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 28 (IANS) A contingent of 600 Nigerian Army personnel on Saturday successfully completed 'Guerrilla Prahaar', a specially designed military training programme conducted at the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Mizoram's Vairengte, officials said.

Officials said that the Graduation Ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Saidu Dahiru Muhammad, and Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps.

Conducted from November 2 to 28, this intensive training programme was specifically designed to meet the operational requirements of the Nigerian Army.

According to an official, the soldiers were trained in Counter Insurgency, Counter Terrorism and Jungle Warfare, alongside the use of contemporary military technology. At a time when terrorism poses a significant global challenge, such international engagements further reaffirm India's commitment to global peace and security.

Following four weeks of rigorous training, the Nigerian soldiers are now set to return to their homeland. Being the first time in 80 years that a contingent of such a magnitude has been trained here, this event marks a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation between India and Nigeria.

The CIJWS is today considered as one of the world's most prestigious anti-terrorist institutions, with trainees from several countries receiving counter-insurgency and counter terrorist training. The School is perched on the hills of Mizoram approximately five kilometres along the National Highway 54, hugging a tribal hamlet, wedged on the border between Mizoram and the state of Assam.

Of late, the School has been attracting trainees from all around the world because of the natural training areas and the quality training being provided by an expert training faculty. The motto of this institute is to 'Fight The Guerilla Like A Guerilla', the official pointed out.

The idea to set up the Jungle Warfare School was conceived by former Indian Army Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw sometime in 1967, when the Indian soldiers suffered heavy casualties at the hands of northeastern rebels who were adept at hit-and-run guerrilla strikes. The Army then was only trained in conventional warfare, and this type of unconventional warfare by northeastern rebels was unique in its kind. Therefore, a need was felt to establish an institution which could train the Indian soldiers in this unconventional warfare.

Accordingly, in 1967, Lt Col (later Lt Gen) Mathew Thomas established an ad hoc Jungle Training School at Mynkre near Jowai (Shillong). The School was shifted to its present location, Vairengte and was redesignated as CIJW School on May 1, 1970.