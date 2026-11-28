Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): Young Indian equestrian Taarini Lodha, who secured the second position in the Youth category at the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Dressage World Challenge (WDC) 2026 (South Zone), described the competition as a valuable learning experience, saying it helped boost her confidence and identify areas she needs to improve ahead of future events. Riding Knockout, Lodha finished with a score of 69.500%, just 1.325 percentage points behind winner Stasya Pandya, who scored 70.825%. Speaking to ANI, Lodha said the competition allowed her to assess her performance, learn from her mistakes and understand what she needs to work on for upcoming competitions.“The FEI Dressage World Challenge was a very good learning experience for me because I definitely learned a lot about what I could improve for the next competitions. And I think that my training culminated in that performance, so that was good and the experience was overall very good, and it just really helped boost my confidence. And I've also made a few mistakes which I've learned from, and I'm going to fix that in the future,” she said.

Sharing how equestrian sport entered her life, Lodha said she took up horse riding during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the few activities accessible to her and her family. What began as a recreational activity soon developed into a passion, eventually leading her to competitive riding.“During COVID-19, there wasn't a lot that we could do. So horse riding was one of the only activities that was accessible to us. So my family and I decided to go for fun, and I immediately fell in love with the sport. I really enjoyed it. And I'd been going regularly through lockdown and for the past, I think, five or six years. And I fell in love with the sport. I started competing, I think, two years or three years in 2022 after I started riding. And ever since then, I've just been very into the sport, and I've really enjoyed it,” she said.

Lodha also spoke about the growing presence of equestrian sport in India's sporting landscape, noting that while it does not enjoy the same recognition as cricket, it demands comparable levels of discipline and consistency.“I think it's a growing sport. Like it's definitely not as recognised as something like cricket, but it's just as challenging. You just need as much discipline and consistency. It's definitely growing as a sport, and it is being recognised more. And I hope that it does continue to gain more recognition, especially in India and internationally,” she said. Her second-place finish at the FEI Dressage World Challenge adds to her competitive experience as she looks to build on the performance, address the mistakes she identified and continue progressing in the sport. (ANI)