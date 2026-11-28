Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party would jointly campaign with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections in Punjab, following the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference, Badal said he had invited BJP state president Dhillon and senior party leaders to his residence for lunch, where discussions were held on joint campaigning over the next two months and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed rally on December 8.

"Today, I had requested BJP State President Dhillon Sahib to visit my residence along with his senior leadership so that we could have lunch together and also discuss how we will jointly campaign over the next two months. Discussions were also held regarding PM Modi ji's upcoming rally on the 8th... Jointly, we will come up with a plan on how to fight this election," Badal said. With the alliance revived, the SAD and BJP are set to jointly contest all 117 Assembly seats in the 2027 Punjab elections. The two parties have historically been alliance partners in Punjab and contested several Assembly elections together. In the 2007 Assembly elections, the SAD won 48 seats, while the BJP secured 19, taking their combined tally to 67. In 2012, the SAD won 56 seats and the BJP 12, giving the alliance 68 seats. However, their electoral performance declined in subsequent elections. In 2017, the SAD won 15 seats and the BJP three, while the Congress secured 77 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 20. The alliance subsequently broke down following differences over the three farm laws. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the SAD was reduced to three seats, and the BJP won two, while the AAP registered a landslide victory with 92 of the 117 seats. The Congress secured 18 seats. (ANI)